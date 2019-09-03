Lincoln Nautilus offers Revel by Harman audio system

The exclusive Revel by Harman audio system in the new Lincoln Nautilus is acoustically tailored specifically for the luxury crossover.

Lincoln sound engineers have worked tirelessly to deliver premium sound for passengers throughout the Nautilus cabin, via 13 Revel audio speakers, or the available Revel Ultima 19-speaker audio system, and in a choice of two modes — audience or on-stage.

Revel Ultima systems also include Clari-Fi, a patented Harman technology that works in real-time to rebuild audio details lost in digitally compressed music. Clari-Fi reconstructs it for an enhanced listening experience regardless of source.

“Nautilus occupants can enjoy the Revel audio systems, which have been developed to work in concert with the luxury crossover’s interior design and acoustics,” said Sami Malkawi, regional manager, Lincoln Middle East. “Complemented by innovations in managing vehicle noise and vibration, the Nautilus cabin is transformed into a personal amphitheater.”

Revel audio systems are designed and tested through computer-aided design, three-dimensional models, in presentation rooms and most importantly, in vehicles. Each system is designed specifically for that vehicle, with the placement, tuning, calibration and number of speakers customized to ensure superior sound quality and audio accuracy.