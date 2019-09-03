Lincoln Nautilus offers Revel by Harman audio system

You are here

The new Lincoln Nautilus
The exclusive Revel by Harman audio system in the new Lincoln Nautilus is acoustically tailored specifically for the luxury crossover.

Lincoln sound engineers have worked tirelessly to deliver premium sound for passengers throughout the Nautilus cabin, via 13 Revel audio speakers, or the available Revel Ultima 19-speaker audio system, and in a choice of two modes — audience or on-stage. 

Revel Ultima systems also include Clari-Fi, a patented Harman technology that works in real-time to rebuild audio details lost in digitally compressed music. Clari-Fi reconstructs it for an enhanced listening experience regardless of source.

“Nautilus occupants can enjoy the Revel audio systems, which have been developed to work in concert with the luxury crossover’s interior design and acoustics,” said Sami Malkawi, regional manager, Lincoln Middle East. “Complemented by innovations in managing vehicle noise and vibration, the Nautilus cabin is transformed into a personal amphitheater.”
Revel audio systems are designed and tested through computer-aided design, three-dimensional models, in presentation rooms and most importantly, in vehicles. Each system is designed specifically for that vehicle, with the placement, tuning, calibration and number of speakers customized to ensure superior sound quality and audio accuracy.

Finastra strengthens APAC team with Khoury as new head

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Finastra strengthens APAC team with Khoury as new head

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Finastra has appointed Wissam Khoury to lead its Asia Pacific (APAC) business. In this new expanded role as senior vice president and general manager for Middle East and Africa (MEA) and APAC, Khoury is responsible for driving Finastra’s growth strategy, strengthening its regional footprint, accelerating sales and continuing to deepen customer partnerships across both regions. 

Eric Duffaut, president and global head of field operations at Finastra, said, “With over 20 years of experience helping financial institutions build competitive advantage and proven success in driving agile growth and results-driven teams at Finastra, Wissam is the right person to help us continue our journey and gain even greater market share in APAC.” 

Khoury said: “I am very excited to lead the new expanded territory as Asia is one of our fastest growing regions, with lots of opportunities to help banks drive digital transformation, cloud adoption and the move toward new platform-based business models.” 

Khoury has a successful track record in managing high-performing teams, having spent more than two years leading Finastra’s MEA operations as managing director.

