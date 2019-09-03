Uber Eats gets new general manager in Saudi Arabia

Uber has announced the appointment of Assad Numan as the new general manager for Uber Eats operations in Saudi Arabia. Following the launch of Uber Eats in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, Numan will be leading the next phase of expansions and developments across the Kingdom.

Based in Riyadh and overseeing operations across the Kingdom, Numan’s role will focus on further diversifying Uber Eats’ selection of restaurants, while ensuring the company best delivers on the brand promise and offers app users a fast and reliable delivery experience.

Damien Drap, general manager of Uber Eats in the GCC, said: “With his 15 years of experience in operational management, e-commerce and marketing in Saudi Arabia, we are thrilled that Assad is taking charge in one of Uber Eats’ fastest-growing markets within the Middle East and North Africa region. We are confident that he will help grow our footprint, bringing Uber Eats to all corners of the Kingdom.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Numan said: “Uber Eats is thriving in one of the most competitive markets in the region for food delivery and I’m honored to be tasked with leading the team amid an ever increasing dynamic food scene in the Kingdom. Saudi is a primary market for us, with a thriving food culture, and we are committed to expanding our footprint by providing a reliable service that brings food lovers their favorite meals all across the Kingdom. ”

Prior to joining Uber Eats, Numan was the country head of marketing and e-commerce business at Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.

Uber Eats is available today in three major cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. At the push of a button, Uber Eats offers foodies a variety of dishes spanning cuisines from across the world. In Saudi Arabia, Uber Eats has signed with more than 2,500 restaurants and is looking to expand and grow across all major cities in the Kingdom.