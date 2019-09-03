You are here

Uber Eats gets new general manager in Saudi Arabia

Assad Numan, general manager in Saudi Arabia, Uber Eats.
Uber Eats gets new general manager in Saudi Arabia

Uber has announced the appointment of Assad Numan as the new general manager for Uber Eats operations in Saudi Arabia. Following the launch of Uber Eats in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, Numan will be leading the next phase of expansions and developments across the Kingdom. 

Based in Riyadh and overseeing operations across the Kingdom, Numan’s role will focus on further diversifying Uber Eats’ selection of restaurants, while ensuring the company best delivers on the brand promise and offers app users a fast and reliable delivery experience.

Damien Drap, general manager of Uber Eats in the GCC, said: “With his 15 years of experience in operational management, e-commerce and marketing in Saudi Arabia, we are thrilled that Assad is taking charge in one of Uber Eats’ fastest-growing markets within the Middle East and North Africa region. We are confident that he will help grow our footprint, bringing Uber Eats to all corners of the Kingdom.” 

Commenting on his new appointment, Numan said: “Uber Eats is thriving in one of the most competitive markets in the region for food delivery and I’m honored to be tasked with leading the team amid an ever increasing dynamic food scene in the Kingdom. Saudi is a primary market for us, with a thriving food culture, and we are committed to expanding our footprint by providing a reliable service that brings food lovers their favorite meals all across the Kingdom. ” 

Prior to joining Uber Eats, Numan was the country head of marketing and e-commerce business at Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. 

Uber Eats is available today in three major cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. At the push of a button, Uber Eats offers foodies a variety of dishes spanning cuisines from across the world. In Saudi Arabia, Uber Eats has signed with more than 2,500 restaurants and is looking to expand and grow across all major cities in the Kingdom.

Finastra strengthens APAC team with Khoury as new head

Updated 5 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Finastra strengthens APAC team with Khoury as new head

Updated 5 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Finastra has appointed Wissam Khoury to lead its Asia Pacific (APAC) business. In this new expanded role as senior vice president and general manager for Middle East and Africa (MEA) and APAC, Khoury is responsible for driving Finastra’s growth strategy, strengthening its regional footprint, accelerating sales and continuing to deepen customer partnerships across both regions. 

Eric Duffaut, president and global head of field operations at Finastra, said, “With over 20 years of experience helping financial institutions build competitive advantage and proven success in driving agile growth and results-driven teams at Finastra, Wissam is the right person to help us continue our journey and gain even greater market share in APAC.” 

Khoury said: “I am very excited to lead the new expanded territory as Asia is one of our fastest growing regions, with lots of opportunities to help banks drive digital transformation, cloud adoption and the move toward new platform-based business models.” 

Khoury has a successful track record in managing high-performing teams, having spent more than two years leading Finastra’s MEA operations as managing director.

