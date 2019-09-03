You are here

Volkswagen unveils new black style of popular Tiguan model

The Tiguan is one of the most advanced compact SUVs with innovative features.
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Drivers can now add a host of fashionable and sophisticated black features to their Tiguan with the new R-Line “Black Style” design package, making the compact SUV yet more sporty and dynamic-looking.

The new black style for the compact SUV is available as an optional package in the R-Line Tiguan. This new addition brings black finishes to its R-Line trim with black exterior mirror housings, black roof rail, “R” style bumpers, air intakes with black fins, headlights’ frames in high-gloss black, as well as optional 20-inch Suzuka black alloy wheels — adding more onto the sharp and sporty feel of the Tiguan. 

The black style package comes as an optional extra along with the R-Line package for a total price of 9,226 dirhams ($2,500). It is available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

The Tiguan was first launched in 2007 and is not only a global bestseller, but a bestselling model for the Volkswagen brand in the Middle East region. The second generation of this vehicle was launched in 2016 and became the first Volkswagen SUV to be based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB), the same as the popular Volkswagen Golf and the new Teramont 7-seater. 

Jigar Rajani, product manager at Volkswagen Middle East, said: “We are extremely excited to introduce the new black style package of the R-Line Tiguan to the Middle East. Black packages have earned a wide success across this region and we are pleased to present our compact SUV in this special and sophisticated look. This package is really for those customers who want practicality but want to also make a statement on the roads.” 

The Tiguan is one of the world’s most advanced compact SUVs with innovative features enhancing the vehicle’s safety, convenience, infotainment and dynamism. The vehicle provides optimum comfort including a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, LED headlights with cornering lights feature, interior ambience and environment lighting, as well as a panoramic sunroof.

The Tiguan includes an array of available options on the technology front, including adaptive cruise control, parking assist, front assist, and an electric tailgate. It also includes an optional 10.25-inch Active Info display — an interactive fully-digital main instrumental panel and head-up display. Additionally, via App Connect, it integrates all of today’s smartphones of the Apple and Android worlds into the functionality of the infotainment system.

Uber Eats gets new general manager in Saudi Arabia

Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Uber has announced the appointment of Assad Numan as the new general manager for Uber Eats operations in Saudi Arabia. Following the launch of Uber Eats in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, Numan will be leading the next phase of expansions and developments across the Kingdom. 

Based in Riyadh and overseeing operations across the Kingdom, Numan’s role will focus on further diversifying Uber Eats’ selection of restaurants, while ensuring the company best delivers on the brand promise and offers app users a fast and reliable delivery experience.

Damien Drap, general manager of Uber Eats in the GCC, said: “With his 15 years of experience in operational management, e-commerce and marketing in Saudi Arabia, we are thrilled that Assad is taking charge in one of Uber Eats’ fastest-growing markets within the Middle East and North Africa region. We are confident that he will help grow our footprint, bringing Uber Eats to all corners of the Kingdom.” 

Commenting on his new appointment, Numan said: “Uber Eats is thriving in one of the most competitive markets in the region for food delivery and I’m honored to be tasked with leading the team amid an ever increasing dynamic food scene in the Kingdom. Saudi is a primary market for us, with a thriving food culture, and we are committed to expanding our footprint by providing a reliable service that brings food lovers their favorite meals all across the Kingdom. ” 

Prior to joining Uber Eats, Numan was the country head of marketing and e-commerce business at Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. 

Uber Eats is available today in three major cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. At the push of a button, Uber Eats offers foodies a variety of dishes spanning cuisines from across the world. In Saudi Arabia, Uber Eats has signed with more than 2,500 restaurants and is looking to expand and grow across all major cities in the Kingdom.

