Volkswagen unveils new black style of popular Tiguan model

Drivers can now add a host of fashionable and sophisticated black features to their Tiguan with the new R-Line “Black Style” design package, making the compact SUV yet more sporty and dynamic-looking.

The new black style for the compact SUV is available as an optional package in the R-Line Tiguan. This new addition brings black finishes to its R-Line trim with black exterior mirror housings, black roof rail, “R” style bumpers, air intakes with black fins, headlights’ frames in high-gloss black, as well as optional 20-inch Suzuka black alloy wheels — adding more onto the sharp and sporty feel of the Tiguan.

The black style package comes as an optional extra along with the R-Line package for a total price of 9,226 dirhams ($2,500). It is available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

The Tiguan was first launched in 2007 and is not only a global bestseller, but a bestselling model for the Volkswagen brand in the Middle East region. The second generation of this vehicle was launched in 2016 and became the first Volkswagen SUV to be based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB), the same as the popular Volkswagen Golf and the new Teramont 7-seater.

Jigar Rajani, product manager at Volkswagen Middle East, said: “We are extremely excited to introduce the new black style package of the R-Line Tiguan to the Middle East. Black packages have earned a wide success across this region and we are pleased to present our compact SUV in this special and sophisticated look. This package is really for those customers who want practicality but want to also make a statement on the roads.”

The Tiguan is one of the world’s most advanced compact SUVs with innovative features enhancing the vehicle’s safety, convenience, infotainment and dynamism. The vehicle provides optimum comfort including a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, LED headlights with cornering lights feature, interior ambience and environment lighting, as well as a panoramic sunroof.

The Tiguan includes an array of available options on the technology front, including adaptive cruise control, parking assist, front assist, and an electric tailgate. It also includes an optional 10.25-inch Active Info display — an interactive fully-digital main instrumental panel and head-up display. Additionally, via App Connect, it integrates all of today’s smartphones of the Apple and Android worlds into the functionality of the infotainment system.