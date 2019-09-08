United Auto Workers scandal, weakening car sales mean tough contract talks

You are here

AFP

  • Rank-and-file workers are feeling skeptical of union management
  • The FBI raided the home of UAW President Gary Jones in August
NEW YORK: Detroit carmakers and the United Auto Workers faced a challenging backdrop to contract talks even before prosecutors escalated a corruption probe of the union in recent days.
Uncertainties surrounding US trade policy and fuel economy rules have clouded the industry’s outlook for months, while residual anger over plant closures has deepened worker suspicions of management as the US economy shows signs of slowing.
But rank-and-file workers — who must ratify any contract agreement — are also feeling skeptical of union management.
On August 28, less than three weeks before the four-year UAW contract with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) expires, the FBI raided the home of UAW President Gary Jones.
Then on Wednesday, former union official Michael Grimes pleaded guilty to charges of taking bribes from vendors connected to a training fund, the ninth guilty plea in the long-running US criminal investigation.
The scandal has boosted the already elevated odds of a strike, labor experts say.
“It makes it much more difficult to get it ratified,” said Arthur Wheaton, an expert in industrial labor relations at Cornell University, who thinks the odds of a strike are especially high at GM and FCA.
Talks began in July to replace a four-year contract that expires September 14. Besides a strike or new contract, the two sides could agree to temporarily extend the contract.
The automakers’ contracts, negotiated in three separate rounds, are usually similar but not identical.
GM said Tuesday that it hopes for “an agreement that builds a strong future for our employees and our business.”
The UAW, for its part, won overwhelming support from all three workforces to authorize a strike if necessary.
“We are ready to stand strong for our future,” Jones said in a statement. “We are focused. We are prepared and we are all ready to stand up for our members, our communities and our manufacturing future.”
The list of unpredictables includes the limbo state of a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement, a burgeoning fight between California and the Trump administration over fuel economy rules, and the volatile, wild-card role of President Donald Trump, who has not been shy about going after companies or union officials on Twitter.
“There’s a ton of uncertainty,” said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Michigan. She sees a higher chance of a strike than in past contract talks.
“We don’t know the rules of trade in North America yet, we don’t know the fuel economy regulations,” she added. “These are huge things.”
Key issues once again include nuts-and-bolts items such as wages and health care benefits. The companies are also hoping to win concessions on greater use of temporary workers, a bone of contention for labor.
The talks come at the tail end of a strong period of auto sales that has begun to ebb as more economists predict a recession in the next couple of years.
Both sides are aware of the forecasts, and the union will want guarantees on work levels and pay, while companies will be seeking flexibility.
Dziczek pointed to a “fundamental friction” between the two sides that translates into this sort of conflicting thinking: “’If things get worse, let’s make sure we’re protected,’ versus ‘If things get worse, let’s make sure we don’t get locked in to higher costs.’“
The union is also likely to press for strengthened contract language after GM announced last November that it was effectively shuttering five plants in North America, including facilities in Ohio and Michigan that were “unallocated” for production.
Politicians from both parties criticized GM loudly. They included Trump, whose re-election could hinge on Ohio, Michigan and other industrial Midwestern states.
The announcement affected 2,800 hourly workers, all of whom were eligible for a new job if they could relocate.
The union cried foul, saying the move violated the existing contract that promised no plant closures during the contract’s lifespan. The matter is now being litigated in court.
Wheaton said frustration over GM’s move increases the chances of a strike, as the union will want to “draw a line in the sand to show they pushed GM as hard as they could” over a company move that was seen as “playing games” with contract language.
Wheaton expressed skepticism that the union would achieve its ultimate goal, however, which is to reverse the plant closures.
“In the end, the company always has the right to say what they’re going to build and where they’re going to build it,” he said.

A Purdue bankruptcy would make opioids cases even messier

Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
AP

A Purdue bankruptcy would make opioids cases even messier

  • Purdue may soon file for bankruptcy protection
  • Purdue has said for months that it wants to reach a deal that would settle all state and local government claims against it
Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
AP

State and local governments have sought billions of dollars from Purdue Pharma as a way to hold the company and the family that owns it accountable for the nation’s opioid epidemic, a potential payout that is now clouded in uncertainty after state attorneys general said settlement talks had broken down.
The attorneys general directly involved in the negotiations with the maker of OxyContin and the Sackler family said they anticipated Purdue filing soon for bankruptcy protection.
“It seems that there will be little money for plaintiffs, if Purdue takes bankruptcy and the Sacklers are not kicking in any money for settlement,” said Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law.
Nearly every state and about 2,000 local governments have sued companies in the drug industry over the toll of opioids, which have been linked to more than 400,000 deaths in the US over the last two decades. The suits cast Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue as a particular villain, saying the company’s marketing of its drugs downplayed addiction risks and led to more widespread opioid prescribing, even though only a sliver of the opioid painkillers sold in the US were its products.
On Saturday, two state attorneys general leading settlement negotiations with the company — Tennessee Republican Herbert Slatery and North Carolina Democrat Josh Stein — sent an email to their colleagues saying talks were at an impasse and that they “expect Purdue to file for bankruptcy protection imminently.”
A Purdue spokeswoman and a representative of the family declined to comment on the email, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
Purdue has said for months that it wants to reach a deal that would settle all state and local government claims against it, but it also has threatened to file for bankruptcy protection. Bankruptcy would mark a major shift in the multidistrict litigation being overseen by a federal judge in Cleveland. It would likely take Purdue out of the first federal trial over the opioid crisis, scheduled to start Oct. 21.
Paul Hanly, a lead lawyer for the group of local governments, unions, hospitals and others suing the drug industry in federal court, said in a statement that any breakdown in talks didn’t represent his group of clients.
Those plainitffs, he said, “will continue to explore resolution of our clients’ claims against Purdue and the Sacklers, whether with or without the states and within or without bankruptcy court.”
A bankruptcy judge would have a lot of say over how to divide Purdue’s assets.
The value of the private company, already relatively low, could continue dropping, leaving little to split among thousands of plaintiffs. The company also could go out of business. That’s a big change from settlement proposals that would have kept the company operating in some form. Under one proposal, governments could have seen $10 billion to $12 billion over time, including at least $3 billion from the Sacklers as part of a deal that would have Purdue into a “structured bankruptcy.”
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who has been part of the negotiations, said the attorneys general did not believe the deal would have been worth that much.
According to the email sent Saturday, the company rejected proposals from the states that could have been worth less money but came with greater assurances that the Sacklers would deliver $4.5 billion.
If the company files for bankruptcy, the Sacklers could still be exposed to lawsuits. At least 17 states have sued one or more family member, and Shapiro said he intends to join them.
But that could be a legally tenuous option for two reasons.
“One big problem is it may be very difficult for states to convince judges to rule that family members are personally liable,” Tobias said. “And even if that happens, plaintiffs may have problems levying on the Sacklers’ assets, if they are offshore.”
Forbes magazine estimated in 2016 that the Sacklers had assets of more than $13 billion. New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas for financial records of Sackler-connected entities in an effort to find how the family moved money overseas. The Associated Press found last month that a system of trusts and companies makes it difficult to trace the family’s money.
“This will be a challenging road forward,” Shapiro said in an interview.

