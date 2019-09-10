You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi contract awards surge to highest in four years
﻿

Saudi contract awards surge to highest in four years

Saudi Aramco continued awarding projects to international contractors at its Marjan oil field. (Getty Images)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi contract awards surge to highest in four years

  • The contract tally reached SR64.3 billion during the second quarter — up 32 percent on the previous quarter and an increase of 92 percent on a year earlier
  • The oil and gas sector overwhelmingly dominated the contracts awarded in the second quarter, accounting for almost three-quarters of the total
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The value of contracts awarded in Saudi Arabia almost doubled in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, led by the energy, property and military sectors, according to a report published on Tuesday.
The contract tally reached SR64.3 billion ($17.2 billion) during the period — up 32 percent on the previous quarter and an increase of 92 percent on a year earlier, the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council (USABC) said in its report.
It represents the highest value of contracts awarded by quarter in four years with more awards made in the first half of this year than the whole of 2018.
“This highlights the resurgence in 2019, which is on pace to match the construction boom witnessed prior to the brief economic downturn,” USABC said.
The collapse of oil prices in 2014 led to billions of dollars worth of projects being placed on hold throughout the Gulf, but business activity in Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy has started to accelerate.
While a majority of the contracts were awarded by the government, the private sector was an active participant in the real estate sector in particular, USABC noted.
The oil and gas sector overwhelmingly dominated the contracts awarded in the period, accounting for almost three-quarters of the total.
Saudi Aramco continued awarding projects to international contractors at its Marjan oil field as well as the Tanajib oil complex in the Eastern Province, the council said.
For the second consecutive quarter, the Eastern Province contributed the largest share of awarded contracts by region.
The order pipeline for the rest of the year also looks set to continue the strong momentum, led by Aramco’s Marjan and Berri field projects as well as the first phase of the Red Sea Tourism Project.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift
0
Corporate News
ICCE to spotlight Saudi contracting sector

Aramco ready for two-stage IPO, timing up to Saudi government: CEO

Updated 10 September 2019
AFP

Aramco ready for two-stage IPO, timing up to Saudi government: CEO

  • Aramco is “ready” for the giant initial public offering
  • The planned IPO forms the cornerstone of a reform program Vision 2030
Updated 10 September 2019
AFP

ABU DHABI: Saudi energy giant Aramco is ready for a two-stage IPO but the timing is up to the government, its chief executive said Tuesday, flagging a possible foreign listing as part of the offering.
Aramco is “ready” for the giant initial public offering (IPO) but the timing is a “government decision,” Amin Nasser told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress.
“One of the primary listings is going to be local but we are also ready for listing outside.”
Nasser’s remark came after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that Aramco was considering a domestic debut and a subsequent international listing - possibly in Tokyo.
Aramco has said it plans to float around 5 percent of the state-owned company in 2020 or 2021 in what could potentially be the world’s biggest stock sale.
The planned IPO forms the cornerstone of a reform program envisaged by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wean the Saudi economy off its reliance on oil.

Topics: Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia business economy Aramco IPO

Related

0
Business & Economy
Governor of Saudi wealth fund appointed Aramco chairman
0
Business & Economy
Aramco US refining unit moves into Texas chemicals business

Latest updates

Egypt’s August inflation rate falls to 7.5%, lowest in years
0
Russian planes in first Syria strikes since truce: monitor
0
Saudi contract awards surge to highest in four years
0
US accuses Iran of 'possible undeclared nuclear activities'
0
Dubai-based DJ Lucy Stone dies at 38
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.