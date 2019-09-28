You are here

Toyota to boost stake in Subaru

Akio Toyoda, president and CEO of Toyota said his company and other automakers want to bring their strengths together. (AFP)
Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters
Toyota to boost stake in Subaru

  • Car makers join forces to manage growing cost of development and manufacture of new technology
Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Toyota will raise its stake in Subaru to 20 percent from around 17 percent, the two Japanese automakers said on Friday as they leverage their scale to better compete in developing new technologies.

The investment comes a month after Toyota and another smaller Japanese automaker, Suzuki, said they would take small equity stakes in each other.

Such tie-ups highlight how automakers are scrambling to chase scale, manage costs and boost development.

“Our companies ... want to pursue the possibilities of making ever-better cars suitable for the CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) era by bringing together our strengths,” Toyota president Akio Toyoda said in a statement.

Traditional car makers, especially smaller ones such Subaru and Suzuki, are struggling to meet the fast pace of change
in an industry being transformed by the rise of electric vehicles, ride hailing and autonomous driving.

FASTFACT

Toyota is the biggest shareholder in Subaru.

In a statement, Toyota said its investment would amount to up to 80 billion yen ($650 million) based on Subaru stock market value. Subaru will to reciprocate with a stake in Toyota of equal value.

“The plan appears to be to ultimately make Subaru a fully owned subsidiary, to help create a ‘mega Toyota’. This is the first step toward that,” said Takes Mikado, managing director of consultancy Panorama. “It’s all about building scale.”

Subaru is strong in sport-utility vehicles (SUV) and all-wheel-drive technology. The two automakers in June said they planned to develop an electric sport-utility vehicle on a platform produced together, to share costs.

Car markers around the world are joining forces to slash development and manufacturing costs of new technology. Ford and Volkswagen have said they will spend billions of dollars to jointly develop electric and self-driving vehicles.

Toyota seems to be keen on investing in smaller, domestic automakers, rather than forging cross-border tie-ups as some of its rivals have done.

It has been building its holding in Subaru since first acquiring a 9.5 percent stake in the company, then called Fuji Heavy Industries, in 2005. Its current 17 percent stake makes Toyota the biggest shareholder. 

Topics: Subaru Toyota

Supertanker sanctions send global oil freight rates soaring

Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters

Supertanker sanctions send global oil freight rates soaring

  • US move to exert maximum pressure on Iran to drop its nuclear program unsettles crude trade
Updated 28 September 2019
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Key oil freight rates from the Middle East to Asia rocketed as much as 28 percent on Friday in a global oil shipping market spooked by US sanctions on units of Chinese giant COSCO for alleged involvement in ferrying crude out of Iran.

In what the State Department called “one of the largest sanctions actions the US has taken” since curbs were re-imposed on Iran in November last year, two units of COSCO were named alongside other companies in claims of involvement in sanctions-busting shipments of Iranian oil. 

The surprise move, affecting one of the world’s largest energy shippers, operating more than 50 supertankers, comes as President Donald Trump seeks to exert maximum pressure on Iran to drop nuclear programs.

As some Asian oil buyers rushed to the shipping market to secure vessels, rates for chartering supertankers, or Very Large
Crude Carriers (VLCCs), to load crude oil from the Middle East to north Asia in October surged nearly 19 percent overnight to about 75-76 points on Worldscale, an industry tool used to calculate freight charges, shipping and industry sources said.

That means an increase of about $600,000 for each ship, a Singapore-based crude oil trader said.

The rates for loading Middle East crude to west coast India in the second week of October jumped 28 percent to 80-92.5 points after Reliance Industries Ltd. booked two supertankers overnight, industry sources said.

But there was also uncertainty over how widely the sanctions on the COSCO units — COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co, Ltd. and its subsidiary COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management — will be implemented. Industry sources said some oil buyers were holding off hiring COSCO tankers while they check with legal teams to better understand the impact of the sanctions.

“The market is fearful of sanctions so refiners are taking some preventive measures. We’ll have to see how widely implemented the sanctions will be,” said KY Lin, spokesman for Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemical, a major crude oil buyer in Asia.

Friday’s jolt left shipping rates springing back to levels not seen since mid-September drone and missile strikes on key Saudi Arabian oil production facilities roiled global markets. The COSCO vessels are equal to about 7.5 percent of the world’s fleet of supertankers, according to Refinitiv data.

“Charterers are in trouble,” a North Asian shipbroker said, declining to be named citing company policy. “It was terrible news for every one of us with the Saudi drone attack, and now the market has to deal with US sanctions on COSCO.”

“Good news for owners, good time for them to earn money,” the broker said.

While diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran remain high, a British-flagged tanker that had been detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday left Bandar Abbas port heading for international waters.

On Thursday, Unipec, the trading arm of Asia’s largest refiner Sinopec and India’s largest refiner Indian Oil Corp, canceled bookings of some COSCO ships and scrambled to find alternative ships to move their crude on. 

“Rates have definitely been pushed higher by these sanctions,” said an executive at a top shipbroker in Singapore, adding that ships carrying Middle East and US crude to Asia were subject to the biggest impact. The broker declined to be identified, citing company policy.

Crude shipments from the US to Asia have also been affected. Industry sources said provisional bookings for VLCCs Cosmerry Lake and Yuan Qiu Hu to load US oil in the second half of October had been scrapped. Cosmerry Lake is owned by Cosmerry Lake Maritime Inc. and managed by Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian), while Yuan Qiu Hu is owned and managed by Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian).

COSCO officials were tight-lipped on Friday.

“(The) company is assessing the situation and impact internally
as soon as possible, but so far we don’t have anything to update you,” said Zhang Zheng, an investor relations official with COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation, parent of COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian).

Topics: crude oil tankers

