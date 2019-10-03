You are here

Bangladesh PM in India to sign trade, investment accords

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives at the airport in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Oct.3, 2019. (AP)
NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Thursday for a visit during which she is expected to sign agreements on increasing trade and investment and improving regional connectivity.
Hasina will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and is also scheduled to address a World Economic forum meeting during her four-day visit.
Hasina is also expected to seek support for her country’s plan to push Myanmar to take back Rohingya Muslims who fled violence and repression there in what has become one of Asia’s largest refugee crises in decades. Bangladesh is looking for cooperation from India, China and Japan to speed up the process.
While Bangladesh has taken the vast majority of Rohingya refugees — more than 700,000 — an estimated 40,000 Rohingya also have taken refuge in parts of India.
Dilip Sinha, a retired Indian diplomat who has served in Bangladesh, said India and Bangladesh should join hands in resolving this issue with Myanmar.
“Both will benefit from such a cooperation,” Sinha said.
The two nations will also likely discuss their own migrant issues.
India has recently sought to identify thousands of what it says are “illegal migrants” from Bangladesh who have entered India across their porous border over the years. India plans to seek their repatriation to Bangladesh.
Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen recently described the issue as “a matter of great concern.”
Bangladesh also is concerned over India’s delay in signing an agreement on the sharing of water from the Teesta river, which flows from India into Bangladesh.
Bangladesh says it is a lower riparian state and needs Teesta river water during the lean summer season.
The agreement has been pending since it was nearly signed in 2011 as it has been blocked by India’s West Bengal state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee has said the state can’t spare water for Bangladesh because of its summer needs.

H&M shares surge after first quarterly profit rise in two years

STOCKHOLM: H&M posted its first rise in quarterly pretax profit in more than two years on Thursday as the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer said its drive to meet rapid changes in the market were on track.

H&M has been spending heavily on reviving its business after years of falling profits and growing inventories due to slowing sales at its core H&M branded stores.

Shares in H&M, which is controlled by the founding Persson family, with the founder’s son the chairman and his grandson the CEO, were up 6.5 percent in early trade.

“H&M delivered its first strong quarterly earnings in over four years, which could raise confidence in the turnaround,” investment bank Carnegie said in research note.

The shares are up 56 percent this year after hitting a 13-year low in 2018 though they remain at about half the peak levels they hit in 2015.

Pretax profit for the June to August quarter beat expectations, rising to 5 billion crowns ($507 million) from 4.01 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecast a rise to 4.93 billion crowns, Refinitiv data showed.

The increase was the Swedish retailer’s first since the second quarter of 2017.

“The continued development of more full-price sales and reduced markdowns contributed to a 26 percent increase in operating profit in the third quarter, all while maintaining a high level of activity in our transformation work,” CEO Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement.

Profit growth was also helped by accelerating sales growth.

H&M had said on Sept. 16 that sales growth in the quarter was the steepest in three years, buoyed by well-received summer ranges and increased market share.

But analysts cautioned that investment might again squeeze profit margins, and shares fell on that day.

H&M’s gross margin actually widened to 50.8 percent from 50.3 percent, and its operating profit margin rose to 8 percent from 7.1 percent.

Zara owner Inditex, H&M’s biggest rival, has been weathering challenges in the sector better than most, yet its first-half results on Sept. 11 revealed disappointing margin growth that overshadowed a strong rise in sales.

Smaller brick-and-mortar rival Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 30.

H&M’s inventories increased 9 percent to 42 billion crowns at the end of its third quarter, equivalent to 18.5 percent of sales.

However, H&M said that, measured in local currencies, they shrank by 1 percent while the composition of the stock had kept improving.

The group in 2018 announced a target to cut inventories to 12-14 percent of sales by the end of 2020. CEO Persson on Thursday told analysts and media on a call that that range was still reachable, but did not say when.

Markdowns decreased for a fourth straight quarter, by 2 percentage points in relation to sales.

H&M had in June predicted a 1.5 percentage point decrease. The company unusually did not provide an outlook for markdowns in the current quarter.

“We believe we have reached an inflection point for margins and foresee the potential for further markdown recovery over the next 2-3 years,” said RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain, who recently raised his rating on H&M to “outperform.”

H&M said sales in September, the first month of its fourth quarter, grew 8 percent in local currencies.

Persson said on the call with analysts and media that favorable weather had helped to boost sales.

Executives also said on the call that activity to transform the company would remain high in coming quarters in an indication investment would stay elevated.

