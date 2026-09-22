Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stressed on Monday that relations between the Gulf states and France are built on a solid strategic partnership, as well as shared interests and visions.

He highlighted the importance of continued efforts to elevate these relations and expand their scope to serve mutual interests, contributing to the support of security, stability, and peace both regionally and globally.

This came during a joint ministerial meeting between the GCC and France, co-chaired by Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jean-Noel Barrot, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, with the attendance and participation of the GCC foreign ministers, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Albudaiwi noted that the meeting comes amid highly sensitive circumstances in the region, pointing to the Iranian attacks targeting vital installations and diplomatic premises that Gulf states have faced since February 28, despite these countries not being a party to the war and having exerted tireless efforts to mediate and contain the escalation.

He stressed the position of the Gulf states calling for ensuring the security and safety of waterways and freedom of international navigation, stressing the need to commit to Security Council Resolution 2817, the return of navigation in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb to its status prior to February 28, and the rejection of imposing any unilateral fees or conditions on the right of passage.

Albudaiwi commended France's position rejecting the attacks on Gulf countries, as well as its participation in international efforts aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

On the Palestinian cause, he reaffirmed its centrality, as well as the need to end the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Arab Peace Initiative and international resolutions.

Albudaiwi said the partnership between the GCC and France extends beyond addressing current challenges to building a shared vision for a more secure, stable, and prosperous future.

The mutual interests, visions, and political will binding the two sides form a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in political, security, economic, investment, and technological fields, as well as energy, defense, and education, he remarked.

The GCC views France as an important strategic partner, both at the level of Gulf-French and Gulf-European relations, praising Paris' role in supporting and strengthening that partnership, he went on to say.

He said Gulf countries were looking forward to the second Gulf-European Summit, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia on October 24. It will mark an important milestone to elevate this partnership and achieve tangible results in priority areas for both sides.

Albudaiwi underscored the strength of economic relations between the two sides, noting that the volume of trade exchange between the GCC and France has exceeded 60 billion euros, reflecting the promising opportunities and potential these relations possess to boost trade, investment, and cooperation in priority sectors.