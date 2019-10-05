Will Gulf states buy Lebanon’s Eurobond?

You are here

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said last month that the Kingdom was discussing financial support with Beirut as Lebanon braces for debt repayments. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Beirut is bracing for a heavy schedule of upcoming debt repayments, with billions due in November
LONDON: Lebanon may need support from loyal local banks or even friendly Gulf states to buy a new Eurobond as foreign investors look set to shun the sale, citing the country’s long list of troubles.

A Eurobond of around $2 billion is being prepared for sale this month, with cash raised earmarked for refinancing maturing debts and securing Lebanon’s public finances.

But international appetite appears muted, with fund managers wary of putting money into one of the world’s most indebted countries as it grapples with a multitude of national and geopolitical concerns.

“I wouldn’t touch it with a very large stick,” said Aberdeen Standard portfolio manager Viktor Szabo. “It looks like they are getting closer and closer to an implosion.”

Hopes that sovereign wealth funds or other regional allies may ride to the rescue are also fragile. If Saudi Arabia or wealthy Gulf backers plan to subscribe they have yet to say so.

With its debt-to-GDP ratio already at 140%, Lebanon needs to plug a widening balance of payments deficit and precariously low foreign exchange reserves. Worsening its plight has been a slowing of capital inflows from abroad, which Beirut has long relied upon to help meet its financing needs.

The country has a heavy schedule of FX debt payments coming up, with $1.5 billion due in November and a further $2.5 billion between March and June next year, according to Refinitiv data. Central bank governor Riad Salameh said this week it was ready to make those payments, but observers are skeptical about the sustainability of its debt burden without an injection of Gulf funds or reforms.

Lebanon has FX reserves of around $50 billion but analysts say that once money designated for specific things is subtracted, the useable amount is far smaller.

As the country’s economic malaise has deepened this year, its dollar bonds have tumbled around 16% in price and the cost of insuring its debt against the risk of default has surged beyond most countries bar Argentina’s. Lebanon might have to pay an interest rate of around 15% to access the market, said fund managers.

“With existing paper trading at a significant discount to par, it may be challenging to attract offshore interest for new bonds issued around par,” said Yacov Arnopolin, PIMCO’s senior portfolio manager for emerging markets external debt.

In the absence of institutional investor support for its Eurobond sale, Lebanon may have to rely on domestic banks that already hold much of its existing debt.

Local lenders have helped to keep Lebanon afloat for years by depositing fresh dollars at the central bank in an operation described by some analysts as financial engineering.

Nadim Munla, senior adviser to Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, told Reuters he hoped upcoming trips by Hariri to the UAE and Saudi Arabia would yield “something concrete” after “encouraging signs” of a readiness by Gulf allies to deposit funds in Lebanon.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said last month that the Kingdom was discussing support with Beirut.

Munla said it would be up to the states in question to decide on the form of such aid but they would either be deposits at the central bank or “most probably” a subscription to Lebanese Eurobonds. He did not say whether he was referring to the planned new Eurobond or another one.

Faisal Faeq

  • Demand is strong for Arabian Gulf crude grades after a return to pre-attack production
Oil prices continued to deteriorate for the second week in a row. Brent crude dropped below the $60 barrier for the first time in a month. 

Brent fell to $58.37 per barrel which is close to the level it was before the attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Sep. 14. 

WTI also fell to $52.81 per barrel. 

Worrying economic news continued to put downward pressure on the market. However, the focus should not be on the slowing economic outlook that is detached from oil market fundamentals. 

The market continues to shrug off the possibility of serious supply threats. Conventional oil discoveries have plunged to a seven-decade low with no signs of any speed recovery amid lower capital expenditure investments. 

This coincides with OPEC oil output falling to an eight-year low in September.

At the same time, output from the US and Russia, also fell to 11.81 million bpd and to 11.24 million bpd respectively.

Right after the Saudi Aramco attacks, many speculators took advantage of the short-lived price spike as a major opportunity to sell older positions and lock in profits. 

However, after oil prices plunged for the second week in a row, money managers reduced their net long positions in Brent futures.

That was largely because speculators have been discouraged by the weakening macroeconomic outlook which of course implies weakened demand for oil.

However, demand remains strong for Arabian Gulf sour crude grades despite a return to normal Saudi pre-attack production levels.

The physical spot market remains extremely tight, reflected in steep Dubai backwardation and higher official sales prices (OSP) for November Arabian Gulf sour crude grades. 

The Russian crude grade, ESPO, also fetched high premiums despite the restoration of supply in the Kingdom. 

Brent-linked crudes are still not economically cheap enough to flow into Asia to compete with the Arabian Gulf sour crudes.

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

