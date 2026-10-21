JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Wednesday, losing 25.44 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 9,926.62.

Trading activity totaled about 262.3 million shares worth around SR4.13 billion ($1.1 billion), with 60 companies advancing and 207 declining.

The Nomu parallel market fell 270.67 points, or 1.24 percent, to close at 21,596.05, with 22 stocks advancing and 42 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 1.04 points, or 0.08 percent, to end the session at 1,342.14.

Market movers

Morabaha Marina Financing Co. led the market’s gainers, surging 9.48 percent to close at SR7.85.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. climbed 6.37 percent to end the session at SR4.84, while Arabian Contracting Services Co. rose 6.23 percent to close at SR40.58.

On the downside, Ladun Investment Co. led the decliners, falling 8.54 percent to close at SR1.82.

Watani Iron Steel Co. declined 7.02 percent to SR2.78, while Gas Arabian Services Co. dropped 6.56 percent to close at 13.54.

Corporate disclosures

Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. announced it has been awarded a SR23.69 million contract to maintain and repair medical devices and equipment at King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Dammam, according to a bourse filing.

Equipment House said that the 12-month project was awarded by the Eastern Health Cluster, part of Health Holding Co., with the contract period starting from the date of site handover, adding that the project value includes value-added tax.

The company, whose share price advanced 3.41 percent to SR26.68, expects the financial impact to begin appearing in its results from the fourth quarter of 2026.

It further said that it will announce the contract signing once procedures are completed and a copy signed by both parties is received.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that it has received the Insurance Authority’s approval to market and sell a civil liability insurance product covering populated areas and high-risk activities to corporate clients in Saudi Arabia.

Salama, whose share price edged down 0.45 percent to SR6.63, said in a Tadawul filing on Wednesday that it received the approval on Oct. 19.

The company’s filing did not disclose the product’s expected revenue or financial impact.

Purity Information Technology Co. announced it will deposit SR2,579.19 into eligible shareholders’ accounts on Oct. 21 following the sale of fractional shares resulting from its capital increase, the company said in a Tadawul filing.

The Nomu-listed Purity said it had sold 149 fractional shares at an average price of SR17.31 each after issuing one bonus share for every three shares held, following shareholder approval.

The company, whose share price decreased 2.38 percent to SR15.97, added that the proceeds will be deposited into bank accounts linked to eligible shareholders’ investment portfolios through Gulf International Bank.

Saudi Top Trading Co. announced it has begun commercial operations at its West Coast factory within Petro Rabigh’s Plastic Tech Park, with the facility expected to generate annual sales of SR40 million to SR50 million in its current phase, as per a release.

The company, whose share price increased 4.87 percent to SR10.77, added that the 50,000-sq-meter factory produces woven polypropylene fabrics, plastic yarns used in woven bags, and polyethylene terephthalate pellets as well as plastic pallets.