You are here

  • Home
  • SE Asia set to become net fossil fuel importer

SE Asia set to become net fossil fuel importer

Southeast Asia’s growth in electricity demand, at an average of 6 percent per year, has been among the fastest in the world. (Photo/ Asian Development Bank)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

SE Asia set to become net fossil fuel importer

  • Growing reliance on imports also raises concerns about energy security
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia could become a net importer of fossil fuels in the next few years, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.

Southeast Asia was already a net oil importer at 4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, while strong growth in demand for natural gas has reduced the surplus of gas for export, the world’s energy watchdog said.

For coal, output from the region’s top producer, Indonesia, remained well above 400 million tons of coal equivalent last year but increases in domestic demand and exports to China and India could reduce its surplus, the IEA said.

“These trends point to Southeast Asia becoming a net importer of fossil fuels in the next few years,” the agency said.

The region’s overall surplus of supply over demand at 120 million tons of oil equivalent (mtoe) in 2011 had been eroded to just above 30 mtoe in 2018, it said.

Growing reliance on imports also raises concerns about energy security, the IEA said. For example, the region’s overall dependence on oil imports is forecast to exceed 80 percent in 2040, up from 65 percent today.

With no change in policy, Southeast Asia’s energy demand is expected to grow by 60 percent by 2040, accounting for 12 percent of the rise in global energy use as its economy more than doubles, the IEA said. This was slower than the region’s 80 percent growth since 2000.

Southeast Asia’s growth in electricity demand, at an average of 6 percent per year, has been among the fastest in the world, the IEA said. Still, some 45 million people there still lack access to electricity. The region is well on the way to achieving universal access to electricity by 2030, it added.

Oil demand in Southeast Asia, home to nearly 10 percent of the world’s population, would surpass 9 million bpd by 2040, up from just above 6.5 million bpd now, the IEA said.

“Oil continues to dominate road transport demand, despite an increase in consumption of biofuels,” the IEA said.

“Electrification of mobility, with the partial exception of two and three wheelers, makes only limited inroads. This pathway suggests little change in Southeast Asia from today’s congested roads and poor urban air quality.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Renewable power in the Southeast Asia is expected to rise to 30 percent by 2040.

• The region is on way to universal access to electricity by 2030

Demand for coal is also projected to rise steadily over the coming decades, largely fuelled by new coal-fired power plants, despite headwinds facing such projects that include increasing difficulty to secure competitive financing for new facilities.

The IEA said the region’s increasing reliance on imports of natural gas made the fuel less price-competitive though it appeared to be a good fit for the fast-growing cities and lighter industries in the region.

“In our projections, it is industrial consumers rather than power plants that are the largest source of growth in gas demand,” the IEA added.

Renewable energy is set to play a larger role, but without stronger policy frameworks the share of renewables in power generation would rise only to 30 percent by 2040, from the current 24 percent, the IEA said.

Wind and solar energy are expected to grow rapidly, while hydropower and modern bioenergy — including biofuels, biomass, biogas and bioenergy derived from other waste products — would remain the mainstays of Southeast Asia’s renewables portfolio.

Topics: fossil fuel

Related

Saudi Arabia
UN’s Guterres warns of reliance on fossil fuels, praises Saudi efforts in investing in renewable energy
Business & Economy
Solar, onshore wind to fall below cost of fossil fuel for first time

Energy minister: Aramco IPO timing will be ‘a Saudi decision’

Updated 30 October 2019
Frank Kane

Energy minister: Aramco IPO timing will be ‘a Saudi decision’

  • Banking sources at the FII believe that the IPO could be launched within days, ahead of a listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in early December
  • The Kingdom currently operates the largest carbon capture and utilization plant in the world
Updated 30 October 2019
Frank Kane

RIYADH: The imminent initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco will come at a time of the Kingdom’s choosing, Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman told delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh.
“The Aramco IPO will come soon, at the right time, the right opportunity and the right decision, but it will be a Saudi decision, and specifically Prince Mohammed’s decision,” he said, referring to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Banking sources at the FII believe that the IPO could be launched within days, ahead of a listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in early December.
The minister’s comments came at an FII session on the future of energy, at which he also launched a campaign to develop a “circular carbon economy” for sustainable growth in the Kingdom and the world.
He told delegates at the FII that Saudi Arabia, because of its prominent role in the global energy industry, has an important role to play in finding a solution to the issue of sustainable economic growth, which has come to the fore due to the climate change debate.
“Considering our pivotal role, it’s our responsibility to find solutions through innovation and collaboration to create a sustainable framework for growth,” he said.
“A holistic and pragmatic approach is needed to achieve more sustainability in the economic system.”
The circular carbon economy that the world should adopt was based on a new approach to fossil fuel emissions and greenhouse gasses in which the rules of the “4Rs” would apply: Reduce, reuse, recycle and remove.
“Such a closed-loop system, much like what happens in nature, will help restore the balance of the carbon cycle,” the minister said.
“It offers a new way of addressing the challenges of sustainable development that implicitly values all options and encourages all efforts to mitigate carbon accumulation in the atmosphere, while also facilitating global economic growth,” he added.
“Adoption of this holistic model is vital because, as important as renewables are, and as much progress as they’ve made in recent years, most analyzes suggest the world can’t achieve a balance between ‘sources and sinks’ through renewables and reduction alone,” he said.
“Much of the world’s energy is consumed in sectors that are hard to decarbonize, such as heat, industrial processes and transport. So achieving a carbon balance will inevitably include fossil fuels. However, their carbon emissions must be managed.”
Several energy initiatives in the Kingdom are underway as part of the circular carbon economy, the minister said.
The energy efficiency program in buildings and the petrochemicals industry, as well as improving vehicle efficiency and energy pricing reforms, are examples of the Kingdom’s new approach to energy.
There are also plans to advance Saudi carbon capture plans. The Kingdom currently operates the largest carbon capture and utilization plant in the world, turning half a million tons of CO2 annually into products such as fertilizers and methanol.
“We believe that nature-based solutions will play an important role in removing carbon as part of the circular carbon economy,” the minister said.
“Recognizing this, we’re taking actions to achieve these goals, including expanding our mangrove forests and plantations, seagrass meadows and coral reefs in both the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.”
The Saudi initiative won the support of several of the high-profile panelists at the FII, including US Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Andrew Liveris, an adviser to the Kingdom’s Pubic Investment Fund.
Perry said his home state of Texas had made big investments in wind power and natural gas as ways to reduce carbon emissions.
Liveris said: “We should see sustainability and the circular economy as a business opportunity.”

Topics: FII 2019 Aramco Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Renewed Aramco IPO speculation dominates day one of FII
Saudi Arabia
Top Saudi and American energy officials meet in Riyadh

Latest updates

SE Asia set to become net fossil fuel importer
One killed after rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad
Twitter to ban political ads worldwide on its platform
Yazidi laureate says Baghdadi’s death falls short of justice
Israel soldier gets one-month jail over killing of Gaza teen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.