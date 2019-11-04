You are here

El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats

The Venezuelan flag flutters at the Venezuelan embassy in San Salvador on Nov. 3, 2019. El Salvador has ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in line with President Nayib Bukele's position that the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate. (AFP / Marvin Recinos)
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the US and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaidó is Venezuela’s rightful president.
The Salvadoran government said late Saturday in a statement that the diplomats, who are loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, had 48 hours to leave the country. It said the decision is in line with comments by President Nayib Bukele “not recognizing Maduro’s government as legitimate.”
Venezuela responded in kind Sunday, ordering Salvadoran diplomats to leave Caracas within two days.
Bukele “is officially taking up the role of pawn of American foreign policy,” the Venezuelan government said.
Bukele, who took office in June, responded in a mocking tweet, noting that those ordered to leave Venezuela were holdovers from the previous government, an ally of Maduro.
“I forgot to mention that our Government had not named a single official to our embassy in Venezuela,” he wrote. “So the Maduro regime has just expelled officials 100% named by the Government of (ex-President Salvador) Sánchez Cerén, whom they called their friends.”
In its statement, Bukele’s office called for free elections in Venezuela as a way out of its long-running political and humanitarian crisis.
Guaidó, who leads Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, declared himself interim president in January, saying Maduro’s re-election last year was fraudulent. Maduro says Guaidó is collaborating with the United States in an attempt to stage a coup.
Ronald Johnson, the US ambassador in El Salvador, welcomed the decision to expel pro-Maduro diplomats.
El Salvador’s opposition FMLN party criticized the government’s move, accused “foreign interests of being behind it and expressed solidarity with Venezuela and “its legitimate President Nicolás Maduro.”
The FMLN, or Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, was a guerrilla group during El Salvador’s civil war before transitioning to a political party in peacetime. The last two Salvadoran presidents before Bukele were from the FMLN: Sánchez Cerén (2014-2019) and Mauricio Funes (2009-2014).

LA PAZ: Bolivia’s government accused its rivals Sunday of plotting deadly violence against it after an opposition figure vowed to oust leftist President Evo Morales and called for the military’s support.

Deadly unrest has gripped the South American country since Morales was named winner of the October 20 election for a fourth term.

His opponents have branded the result a fraud, and Carlos Mesa, who ran against Morales in the recent polls, has called for a new vote to be held.

“We believe... that the best solution to this crisis in the current circumstances is a new election, administered by an impartial new (electoral body) and with rigorous observation of the international community,” Mesa said Sunday.

Late on Saturday, a conservative opposition leader in the eastern Santa Cruz region threatened to drive Morales out.

“He has 48 hours to step down, because at 7:00 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Monday, we are going to take decisive action right here and we are going to make sure that he goes,” Luis Fernando Camacho told a gathering of supporters.

He called on the military to “be on the side of the people.”

Morales responded by accusing his opponents of seeking bloodshed.

“They want people to be killed by the police and the military,” he said in a televised interview.

Interior Minister Carlos Romero alleged a “coup strategy” was under way.

He told reporters the government had intelligence “indicating that a violent confrontation is being prepared” for Monday night near the presidential palace in La Paz.

“Whoever asks for military intervention is asking for blood and is asking for death,” Romero said.

Camacho did not specify what kind of action he had in mind. His supporters have previously taken over public buildings.

The military has so far stayed neutral in the electoral dispute but calling on it to intervene is a delicate move in Bolivia.

The country saw numerous military uprisings and dictatorships before civilian rule was established in 1982.

Morales is looking to remain in power until 2025 with a fourth term.

His election win was ratified by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal — but only after an abrupt and unexplained shift in the vote count in his favor.

The Organization of American States is carrying out an audit of the vote. The opposition has rejected that as a distraction to help Morales hold on to power.

Bolivia’s constitution limits a president to two successive terms. But the constitutional court authorized Morales to stand for a fourth mandate.

The court, like the election tribunal, is made up of members appointed by Morales’s Movement for Socialism.

The interior minister last week said two demonstrators were killed in clashes. State authorities say 140 people have been hurt in the unrest.

Unrest has also erupted in recent weeks in other Latin American countries, including neighboring Chile and Ecuador where protesters are angry at economic hardship.

