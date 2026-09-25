Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of efforts under the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement.

The meeting reviewed progress on establishing the agreement’s General Secretariat, committees and working groups, as well as preparations for the start of their activities.

The ministers strongly condemned the attacks targeting Mecca and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia. They praised the vigilance of the Saudi armed forces and their ability to protect the Kingdom’s security, while affirming Saudi Arabia’s right to take measures it considers necessary to defend its security under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

They also discussed arrangements for an urgent meeting of the three countries’ chiefs of staff to consider ways to support Saudi Arabia under the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement, which states that aggression against one party constitutes an attack against all parties.

The ministers discussed the situation in the region and stressed the importance of respecting international law, good neighborly relations, state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs. They also highlighted the need to ensure the security and freedom of maritime navigation.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working towards sustainable peace and stability in the region, supporting efforts to reduce tensions and seeking peaceful solutions to ongoing crises.