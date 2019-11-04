Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards

Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter and Marriott Executive Apartments Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter recently won the Middle East Hospitality Awards 2019 under the “Best Use of Technology” category for its optimum usage of energy and technology, and meeting the highest standards for energy and environmental standards.
Marriott DQ is the first hotel in the Kingdom to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification requirements.
LEED is the most widely used green building system in the world. LEED provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.
The Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter and Marriott Executive Apartments have created a protected micro-climate and minimized its environmental impact.
