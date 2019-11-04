You are here

  • Home
  • Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards

Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter and Marriott Executive Apartments Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter recently won the Middle East Hospitality Awards 2019 under the “Best Use of Technology” category for its optimum usage of energy and technology, and meeting the highest standards for energy and environmental standards.
Marriott DQ is the first hotel in the Kingdom to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification requirements.
LEED is the most widely used green building system in the world. LEED provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.
The Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter and Marriott Executive Apartments have created a protected micro-climate and minimized its environmental impact.

Giordano MD Ishwar Chugani receives award

Ishwar Chugani, managing director of Giordano Middle East, receives the award from Younus Al-Mulla, chairman of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Giordano MD Ishwar Chugani receives award

Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Ishwar Chugani, managing director of Giordano, received the 2019 Retail Professional of the Year Award at the recent Middle East Retail Congress and Awards, organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.
Chugani was selected for his outstanding work in steering Giordano to expand and penetrate markets beyond the Middle East. He has been at the helm of Giordano for the past 26 years and has over 40 years of retail experience in the region.
As managing director of Giordano Middle East, he heads the group’s business in the Middle East, India, Africa, Central Asia and Europe. Apart from his responsibilities at Giordano, Chugani is also a founding member of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers and the UAE Retail Business Group.

Latest updates

Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards
Giordano MD Ishwar Chugani receives award
Alawwal Bank & SABB merger named ‘Deal of the Year’
El Salvador orders expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats
What We Are Reading Today: Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.