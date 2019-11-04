Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards

Giordano MD Ishwar Chugani receives award

Ishwar Chugani, managing director of Giordano, received the 2019 Retail Professional of the Year Award at the recent Middle East Retail Congress and Awards, organized by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers.

Chugani was selected for his outstanding work in steering Giordano to expand and penetrate markets beyond the Middle East. He has been at the helm of Giordano for the past 26 years and has over 40 years of retail experience in the region.

As managing director of Giordano Middle East, he heads the group’s business in the Middle East, India, Africa, Central Asia and Europe. Apart from his responsibilities at Giordano, Chugani is also a founding member of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers and the UAE Retail Business Group.