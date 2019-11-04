You are here

Bahri wins three titles at Maritime Standard Awards 2019

Bahri’s CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi receives the ‘Ship Manager of the Year’ award at the sixth Maritime Standard Awards in Dubai.
Arab News

Bahri, a Saudi provider of logistics and transportation, has been recognized with three awards at the sixth Maritime Standard Awards, which took place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on Oct. 21.
Bahri’s CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi was honored with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the awards ceremony as a recognition for his invaluable contributions to the maritime sector. He also accepted the titles of “Ship Manager of the Year” and “Ship Owner/Operator of the Year” on behalf of the company.
Commenting on the awards, Aldubaikhi said: “We are proud that our achievements have been recognized through these prestigious titles, which underline the significant impact of Bahri’s contribution to the global maritime industry. I would like to thank our partners, customers and, above all, the dedicated members of the Bahri family across the globe whose endeavors are central to our achievements and have made this moment possible. These accolades will serve as powerful motivation as we set sail to the future with confidence and chart a course to further innovation and enduring success.”
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and chairman of Dubai Airports, the glittering awards ceremony attracted more than 700 of the region’s key decision-makers, including senior executives from global shipping companies, ports, terminal operators, and maritime organizations.
The Maritime Standard Awards highlights the achievements of the maritime industry’s most outstanding performers across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent and is regarded as the region’s premiere shipping and maritime awards event.

Marriott Riyadh DQ wins Middle East Hospitality Awards

Arab News

Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter and Marriott Executive Apartments Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter recently won the Middle East Hospitality Awards 2019 under the “Best Use of Technology” category for its optimum usage of energy and technology, and meeting the highest standards for energy and environmental standards.
Marriott DQ is the first hotel in the Kingdom to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification requirements.
LEED is the most widely used green building system in the world. LEED provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.
The Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter and Marriott Executive Apartments have created a protected micro-climate and minimized its environmental impact.

