Bahri wins three titles at Maritime Standard Awards 2019

Bahri, a Saudi provider of logistics and transportation, has been recognized with three awards at the sixth Maritime Standard Awards, which took place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on Oct. 21.

Bahri’s CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi was honored with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” at the awards ceremony as a recognition for his invaluable contributions to the maritime sector. He also accepted the titles of “Ship Manager of the Year” and “Ship Owner/Operator of the Year” on behalf of the company.

Commenting on the awards, Aldubaikhi said: “We are proud that our achievements have been recognized through these prestigious titles, which underline the significant impact of Bahri’s contribution to the global maritime industry. I would like to thank our partners, customers and, above all, the dedicated members of the Bahri family across the globe whose endeavors are central to our achievements and have made this moment possible. These accolades will serve as powerful motivation as we set sail to the future with confidence and chart a course to further innovation and enduring success.”

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and chairman of Dubai Airports, the glittering awards ceremony attracted more than 700 of the region’s key decision-makers, including senior executives from global shipping companies, ports, terminal operators, and maritime organizations.

The Maritime Standard Awards highlights the achievements of the maritime industry’s most outstanding performers across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent and is regarded as the region’s premiere shipping and maritime awards event.