LuLu chairman hails Saudi reforms at FII 2019

One of the region’s top retailers, LuLu Group, a strategic partner of Future Investment Initiative (FII) 2019, has unveiled its future plans for the Kingdom at the annual forum in Riyadh. Speaking at the session “The Sky’s the Limit: How will Infrastructure Investments Reinvent Communities and Turbocharge the Global Economy?” LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A. hailed the innovative and farsighted vision of the Saudi leadership.

He said the various initiatives both in the economic as well as socio-cultural sectors being initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are yielding the right results. “Saudi Arabia is fast becoming the economic and investment hub of the region and entire world is looking at Saudi Arabia in a whole new perceptive,” he said.

LuLu Group, which has 38 hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping malls across the Kingdom, is looking to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia with 10 more hypermarkets and supermarkets in different regions of the country.

Lulu will soon be launching a next-gen online shopping app, which will offer highest quality products at competitive prices, coupled with the convenience of shopping from the comfort of the home.

LuLu Hypermarket, one of the largest retailers in the region, recently celebrated the group’s 10th anniversary in the Kingdom.

With 180 stores operating worldwide, LuLu aims to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. It is one of the favorite shopping destinations of both locals and expatriates in the Kingdom.

LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It is one of the Middle East’s top employers with a workforce numbering at more than 55,000.