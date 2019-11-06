You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands of Saudis offered jobs through Hafiz initiatives

Thousands of Saudis offered jobs through Hafiz initiatives

A total of 8,001 job seekers — 5,408 women and 2,593 men — were offered job opportunities in the private sector in October through two Hafiz initiatives. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

Thousands of Saudis offered jobs through Hafiz initiatives

  • Hadaf provides support programs to scheme beneficiaries to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market
Updated 15 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has deposited more than SR418 million ($112 million) for October into the bank accounts of more than 319,000 beneficiaries registered with the Hafiz unemployment scheme.
Hadaf said that the number of people registered with Hafiz had reached 166,067, while the figure for the difficulty scheme stood at 153,583.
A total of 8,001 job seekers — 5,408 women and 2,593 men — were offered job opportunities in the private sector in October through two Hafiz initiatives.
Hadaf provides support programs to scheme beneficiaries to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market.
In support of the formation and training of the local labor force of both genders, Hadaf has launched various programs, and it also works with the private sector throughout the Kingdom in backing the employment of Saudi talent.
 

Topics: Arab News

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Hadaf under virus attack
Saudi Arabia
HADAF mobile branch takes part in Al-Baha Summer Festival

Saudi Arabia gives priority to maritime growth

Public Transport Authority Chairman Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, left, with Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, center, and International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Kitack Lim at the maritime conference in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 51 min 48 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia gives priority to maritime growth

  • Saudi Arabia keen to emerge as a global logistics center
Updated 51 min 48 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has highlighted the importance of developing the maritime industry, not only locally but also internationally — as well as preserving the sustainable growth of the “blue economy.” Saudi Public Transport Authority (PTA) Chairman Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih made the comments during his speech at the opening of the “Sustainable Marine Development Toward 2030 and Beyond” conference that began at Jeddah’s Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.
The conference, organized by the PTA from Nov. 5-7, was attended by International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim as well as experts and speakers from member states.
Other prominent speakers included Nancy Karigithu, a Kenyan maritime law expert; World Maritime University President Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry; International Association of Marine Aid and Lighthouses President Gradin Delanoe; and IMO Director of Legal and External Affairs Frederick Kenny.
Al-Rumaih said that the support of the leadership of the transport industry in general, and the maritime transport in particular, had the greatest impact in enhancing the Kingdom’s position internationally.
The Saudi fleet consists of 368 cargos and Saudi-flagged vessels. “This giant fleet plays a pivotal role in an important industry which 90 percent of the world trade movement relies on. This consolidates the Kingdom’s position at the international level. Furthermore, it confirms its keenness to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics center to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he said.
Commenting on the importance of the international conference, Al-Rumaih said: “This conference demonstrates the Kingdom’s belief that sustainable maritime development has a priority shared by the Kingdom with various member states.”

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia is ranked 23rd globally out of 174 members in the International Maritime Organization.

• The Saudi fleet consists of 368 cargos and Saudi-flagged vessels.

Fareed Al-Qahtani, vice chairman of the PTA for the maritime transport sector, said: “The Kingdom looks forward to strengthening its partnerships with the member states of the IMO, contributing to the achievement of the UN plan for sustainable development for 2030, enhancing maritime security and safety, and protecting the marine environment, as well as accelerating the implementation of the initiatives of the IMO to reduce pollution resulting from maritime navigation.”
He added that the conference would highlight the “blue economy,” the unified maritime action convention and its importance to create the right environment for seafarers. “It will also highlight the efforts of the International Association of Marine Aid and Lighthouses (IALA), and what they offer in the fields of the safety of shipping lanes and ships,” he said.
Al-Qahtani said that a special session would be held on Wednesday evening to highlight the Kingdom’s position and its commitment to implement all international conventions regulating maritime transport, as well as the introduction of the King Salman Complex for Maritime Industries as an important qualitative monument in the world.

Topics: Saudi maritime

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia joins US-led maritime military coalition
Saudi Arabia
US Central Command welcomes Saudi Arabia into global maritime coalition

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla-Neom Cross-Country Rally races to life
Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup
US accuses Iran of ‘nuclear extortion’ with enrichment step
The enduring stain of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis
Saudi Arabia gives priority to maritime growth

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.