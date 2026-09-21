RIYADH: Saudi Vice Minister of Economy and Planning, Ammar Nagadi, met UN Resident Coordinator in Saudi Arabia, Mohamed El-Zarkani, in Riyadh on Monday.

They discussed ongoing cooperation with the UN during the meeting, including efforts on sustainable development and other relevant matters, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Digital Cooperation Organization Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya met with Panama’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Vasquez, to advance bilateral relations, Al-Yahya said in a post on X.