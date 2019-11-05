SADAFCO launches new calcium-enriched milk for stronger bones

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) has introduced a new Saudia milk, fortified with 60 percent more calcium to help consumers live a healthy lifestyle and maintain strong bones.

Saudia Calcium Milk was officially launched on Oct. 20 to mark World Osteoporosis Day. Around 38 percent of men and 28 percent of women aged above 50 suffer from osteoporosis in Saudi Arabia, and with the percentage of the population in the 50-plus segment expected to rise steeply in coming years, the Ministry of Health encourages people to maintain sufficient levels of calcium in their diet.

Ensuring a nutritious diet and maintaining an adequate calcium intake is an important defense against osteoporosis, and for maintaining strong bones. Available in one-liter Tetra Pak, the new low-fat milk claims to enable health-conscious consumers to live the lives they want while enjoying the delicious taste of Saudia milk.

“All of us want to enjoy healthy lifestyles, to be around for our families, and have fun with our children and grandchildren. Calcium deficiency can lead to osteoporosis and associated complications,” said Wout Matthijs, CEO of SADAFCO. “Milk is a nutritious liquid food that can be consumed daily as part of a healthy lifestyle. New Saudia Calcium Milk gives consumers even more of the natural benefits that milk provides, with more calcium that helps keep bones strong and healthy whatever your age.”

“SADAFCO is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of promoting healthy lifestyles. Saudia Milk is proud to be a trusted choice for generations of Saudi families who want to live well and enjoy delicious natural products,” said Alexey Ermolov, SADAFCO marketing manager.

“The calcium milk will give consumers the health benefits they need to live an active life, with the Saudia milk taste that you love. The new product will be available in October in shops across

the Kingdom,” added Ermolov. Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.