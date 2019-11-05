Women’s platform ‘She is Arab’ launches in UAE

You are here

‘She is Arab’ is a passion venture co-founded by Noha Hefny and Samar Alshorafa.
“She is Arab,” the first dedicated speakers’ platform for Arab women launched on Wednesday in the UAE as its first country of operation in line with the country’s commitment to gender equality. Incubated at In5 Tech in Dubai Internet City, its vision is to be the new voice of Arab women and its aspiration is to become a credible reference point for organizations on gender equality and women’s empowerment in the MENA region. 

She is Arab is a passion venture co-founded by Noha Hefny and Samar Alshorafa, both international development experts with a combined experience of 30 years focused on sustainable development, gender equality and communications.

Hefny said: “The region is experiencing an unprecedented momentum when it comes to women’s empowerment. As Arab women we have so much to be proud of in terms of our achievements. She is Arab was born out of our strong belief in the power and capabilities of Arab women. It is our way as entrepreneurs to contribute by creating opportunities for growth and development, driving partnerships and a concerted effort to deliver impact for women. We are presenting a platform by Arab women for Arab women to enhance leadership and participation in every field.”

Alshorafa said: “I have always been passionate about women’s empowerment, and I believe it is time for Arab women to own the narrative and tell their own story. We need to see inspirational women at all levels, now more than ever, and there is definitely no shortage of talent in and from the region. With She is Arab, we aim to reduce biases toward Arab women and provide them with the support they need to succeed in their respective domains using the power of communications and technology.”

She is Arab will work to support women on their journey to becoming public speakers, building their personal brand and thought leadership profiles, and offering professional and leadership development opportunities. 

Moreover, the company is a contributor to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with a primary focus on SDG 5: Gender Equality. 

SADAFCO launches new calcium-enriched milk for stronger bones

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) has introduced a new Saudia milk, fortified with 60 percent more calcium to help consumers live a healthy lifestyle and maintain strong bones. 

Saudia Calcium Milk was officially launched on Oct. 20 to mark World Osteoporosis Day. Around 38 percent of men and 28 percent of women aged above 50 suffer from osteoporosis in Saudi Arabia, and with the percentage of the population in the 50-plus segment expected to rise steeply in coming years, the Ministry of Health encourages people to maintain sufficient levels of calcium in their diet. 

Ensuring a nutritious diet and maintaining an adequate calcium intake is an important defense against osteoporosis, and for maintaining strong bones. Available in one-liter Tetra Pak, the new low-fat milk claims to enable health-conscious consumers to live the lives they want while enjoying the delicious taste of Saudia milk. 

FASTFACT

Around 38 percent of men and 28 percent of women aged above 50 suffer from osteoporosis in Saudi Arabia.

“All of us want to enjoy healthy lifestyles, to be around for our families, and have fun with our children and grandchildren. Calcium deficiency can lead to osteoporosis and associated complications,” said Wout Matthijs, CEO of SADAFCO. “Milk is a nutritious liquid food that can be consumed daily as part of a healthy lifestyle. New Saudia Calcium Milk gives consumers even more of the natural benefits that milk provides, with more calcium that helps keep bones strong and healthy whatever your age.”

“SADAFCO is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of promoting healthy lifestyles. Saudia Milk is proud to be a trusted choice for generations of Saudi families who want to live well and enjoy delicious natural products,” said Alexey Ermolov, SADAFCO marketing manager. 

“The calcium milk will give consumers the health benefits they need to live an active life, with the Saudia milk taste that you love. The new product will be available in October in shops across
the Kingdom,” added Ermolov. Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

