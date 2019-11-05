Women’s platform ‘She is Arab’ launches in UAE

“She is Arab,” the first dedicated speakers’ platform for Arab women launched on Wednesday in the UAE as its first country of operation in line with the country’s commitment to gender equality. Incubated at In5 Tech in Dubai Internet City, its vision is to be the new voice of Arab women and its aspiration is to become a credible reference point for organizations on gender equality and women’s empowerment in the MENA region.

She is Arab is a passion venture co-founded by Noha Hefny and Samar Alshorafa, both international development experts with a combined experience of 30 years focused on sustainable development, gender equality and communications.

Hefny said: “The region is experiencing an unprecedented momentum when it comes to women’s empowerment. As Arab women we have so much to be proud of in terms of our achievements. She is Arab was born out of our strong belief in the power and capabilities of Arab women. It is our way as entrepreneurs to contribute by creating opportunities for growth and development, driving partnerships and a concerted effort to deliver impact for women. We are presenting a platform by Arab women for Arab women to enhance leadership and participation in every field.”

Alshorafa said: “I have always been passionate about women’s empowerment, and I believe it is time for Arab women to own the narrative and tell their own story. We need to see inspirational women at all levels, now more than ever, and there is definitely no shortage of talent in and from the region. With She is Arab, we aim to reduce biases toward Arab women and provide them with the support they need to succeed in their respective domains using the power of communications and technology.”

She is Arab will work to support women on their journey to becoming public speakers, building their personal brand and thought leadership profiles, and offering professional and leadership development opportunities.

Moreover, the company is a contributor to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with a primary focus on SDG 5: Gender Equality.