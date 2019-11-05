Seera, Disneyland Paris announce partnership

Saudi Arabian travel services provider Seera Group has joined hands with Disneyland Paris to further strengthen travel demand from the Kingdom, the wider GCC and North Africa to Paris.

With this new alliance, Seera, formerly Al-Tayyar Travel Group, is now a general sales agent for Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC as well as North Africa, Lebanon and Jordan. The company will sell Disney packages that include hotel accommodation and park entry across all its platforms, including corporate and government travel platforms — both driven through Elaa, the group’s specialized travel management business, as well as directly to end consumers through Almosafer, Seera’s flagship omni-channel consumer travel brand, and Tajawal, the UAE-focused online travel booking platform.

Seera will also create customized packages covering flight and ancillary products to create added value for its customers. These packages for Disneyland Paris will also be made available to third-party travel agencies in all these markets.

Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, chief executive, Seera Group, said: “At Seera, our customers are at the heart of our business, and we are committed to offering them the widest range of services to enhance their holiday experiences. We are constantly evolving our product offering in line with the needs of the regional travel market. In addition to driving continuous innovation, we work with global leaders to unlock new opportunities to offer added value for our customers. Our partnership with Disneyland Paris is designed to make unforgettable memories for family visitors from the region.”

Brigid McDonnell, head of sales at Disney Destinations International, said: “Every year, we create Disney memories that will last a lifetime for guests coming from different horizons, and we are so pleased to develop our new partnership with Seera to give this opportunity to the many Saudi families eager to visit us.”

Paris is one of the top 10 destinations for Saudi travelers. According to official reports, the French Consulate in the Kingdom issued over 130,000 tourist visas in 2016, with numbers having grown further since. Seera’s partnership with Disneyland Paris, Europe’s No. 1 tourist destination, is expected to further enhance the number of Saudi outbound visitors, who can benefit from the various hotel packages as well as wide choices of leisure attractions.

The marvels of Disneyland Paris come alive in two Disney Parks filled with fantasy, imagination and adventure. The destination includes Disneyland Park, opened in 1992, and Walt Disney Studios Park, opened in 2002. More than 50 attractions spread over different themed lands, a variety of shops and restaurants, live entertainment options and encounters with Disney characters can be experienced all year long by the guests. There are also six Disney Hotels and two Disney Nature Resorts with a total capacity of more than 5,800 rooms, two international convention centers, the Disney Village and a 27-hole golf course.