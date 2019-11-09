You are here

Saudi Design Week brings forth creative designers from all over KSA

The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear. (AN photo by Saad Al Dossary)
AMEERA ABID

Saudi Design Week brings forth creative designers from all over KSA

  • More than 50 exhibitors from all over the Kingdom presented a mix of interactive installations, booths that sold original products and bigger businesses that advertised their products in unusual ways
AMEERA ABID

RIYADH: An old woman sat on the floor beside a pile of colorful handmade bags, weaving cloth. With her traditional attire and the products she was creating, she looked as though she had come from the distant past. However, she sat in one of the most innovative exhibitions of the Kingdom.
She was at the 6th Saudi Design Week, held at the Riyadh front, making bags, cushions, storage boxes and items that perhaps the younger generation had long forgotten.
This year’s event welcomed visitors to experience a mix of creativity, culture and personal values on the theme of “Happiness.”

Orignal products
Creative minds came together to capture what happiness was, and the results were eye-opening. More than 50 exhibitors from all over the Kingdom presented a mix of interactive installations, booths that sold original products and bigger businesses that advertised their products in unusual ways.

Exhibitions like this tell us that Saudi Arabia has so much talent in it and I am more than happy to have it showcased to the people.

Sarah Al-Ahmedi, a young designer

In addition, people from around the world flew to Riyadh to share their knowledge with attendees in the event’s workshops.
The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear.

Creativity of kids
The Saudi brand Rock Paper Scissors exhibited their new subscription box that was designed to trigger the creativity of kids as they try to find physical solutions to hypothetical problems.
“We believe in the power of games as a connecting tool, so we are here at Saudi Design Week where we are introducing a new subscription box ‘yajoob’, which means someone who has traveled around the world. So this will allow the kids to develop a mindset to help others,” said Rock Paper Scissors founder Rola Badkook.
Sarah Al-Ahmedi, a young designer who was among the attendees told Arab News: “This is beyond my expectations, exhibitions like this tell us that Saudi Arabia has so much talent in it and I am more than happy to have it showcased to the people around the world.”

International stars dazzle fans at Riyadh Season concerts

Updated 09 November 2019
Hala Tashkandi

International stars dazzle fans at Riyadh Season concerts

  • Local favorite DJ Dish Dash opened the show, warming up the crowd with a riveting performance before the main acts
  • Riyadh Season, one of 11 festivals under the year-long Saudi Seasons festivals, opened on Oct. 11 and ends Dec. 15
Updated 09 November 2019
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: As Riyadh Season progresses, the party does not seem to be slowing down any time soon. 

In a sold-out concert on Thursday evening, four acts took to the Mohammad Abdo stage to perform for Riyadh Season attendees: Saudi DJ Dish Dash, Egyptian singer Amr Diab, American rapper French Montana and Belgian DJ duo Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Opening the show was a local favorite, DJ Dish Dash, who warmed up the crowd with a riveting performance before the main acts. 

Kicking off with a remix of the Saudi national anthem, Dish Dash played for about an hour before French Montana took the stage.

Montana expressed how happy he was to be back in Saudi Arabia, sending love to all his fans. He also mentioned that it would officially be his birthday at midnight, prompting the crowd to start singing “happy birthday” to him as he appeared visibly touched.

Following Montana’s performance, Diab appeared to thunderous applause. Diab was succeeded by Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike, who performed well into the night, ending the show on a fantastic high note that left the entire crowd cheering.

The concert marked a triumphant return for both Diab and Montana, who also performed at the Asharqiah Music Festival in Dammam in March, as part of the Sharqiah Season celebrations. 

Dmitri Vegas & Like Mike, who were recently voted as the DJs in the world by DJ Mag, made their Saudi Arabian debut at the event.

Concertgoer Faizah Almutlaq could hardly contain her excitement as Diab took the stage, telling Arab News that she found herself unable to stop cheering the moment she saw him live for the first time.

“I cannot believe he was here! I saw all of the other Saudi Seasons come and go, and I was filled with envy when I saw Diab in Dammam, knowing that I could not attend his concert. And now, he came to my city, and I finally saw him. It is a dream come true,” she said.

Mohammad Alsadhan, a long-time fan of French Montana, was delighted to see the rapper in Saudi for the second time after seeing him at the Asharqiah Music Festival.

“Both concerts were great, but the Riyadh Season concert was just elevated,” he said.

 

 

