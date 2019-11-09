Saudi Design Week brings forth creative designers from all over KSA

RIYADH: An old woman sat on the floor beside a pile of colorful handmade bags, weaving cloth. With her traditional attire and the products she was creating, she looked as though she had come from the distant past. However, she sat in one of the most innovative exhibitions of the Kingdom.

She was at the 6th Saudi Design Week, held at the Riyadh front, making bags, cushions, storage boxes and items that perhaps the younger generation had long forgotten.

This year’s event welcomed visitors to experience a mix of creativity, culture and personal values on the theme of “Happiness.”

Orignal products

Creative minds came together to capture what happiness was, and the results were eye-opening. More than 50 exhibitors from all over the Kingdom presented a mix of interactive installations, booths that sold original products and bigger businesses that advertised their products in unusual ways.

Exhibitions like this tell us that Saudi Arabia has so much talent in it and I am more than happy to have it showcased to the people. Sarah Al-Ahmedi, a young designer

In addition, people from around the world flew to Riyadh to share their knowledge with attendees in the event’s workshops.

The design week was the perfect place for those who express themselves through what they wear.

Creativity of kids

The Saudi brand Rock Paper Scissors exhibited their new subscription box that was designed to trigger the creativity of kids as they try to find physical solutions to hypothetical problems.

“We believe in the power of games as a connecting tool, so we are here at Saudi Design Week where we are introducing a new subscription box ‘yajoob’, which means someone who has traveled around the world. So this will allow the kids to develop a mindset to help others,” said Rock Paper Scissors founder Rola Badkook.

Sarah Al-Ahmedi, a young designer who was among the attendees told Arab News: “This is beyond my expectations, exhibitions like this tell us that Saudi Arabia has so much talent in it and I am more than happy to have it showcased to the people around the world.”