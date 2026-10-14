ROME: Jose Mourinho enjoyed a Roma reunion to remember as Real Madrid completed an astonishing comeback by scoring three late goals to claim a 4-3 away win in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Marten de Roon gave the hosts a deserved opener before Kylian Mbappe struck back on his 100th Champions League appearance to level the scores at the break.

Two Donyell Malen strikes in the space of six minutes early in the second half seemed to take the game away from the 15-time European champions as Roma ran rampant.

But Real scored three goals in the final six minutes, all stemming from corners, to turn the game on its head as Carlos Espi, Endrick and ex-Roma defender Antonio Rudiger struck at a stunned Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho was a popular figure as he led Roma to the UEFA Conference League title and Europa League final during two-and-a-half years in charge.

The Portuguese was honored with banners and chants by the home crowd in Roma’s first home Champions League match in more than seven years, and the hosts started strongly as Mario Hermoso forced Thibaut Courtois into a flying fingertip save.

Roma took a deserved lead when De Roon swept a shot past Courtois from 25 yards in the 20th minute, and almost doubled it when Malen’s powerful shot squirmed under Courtois before being plucked off the line.

However, one costly moment of switching off proved enough to send them back to square one within five minutes of the opener being scored.

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger scores his team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League match against AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on October 14, 2026. (Reuters)

Hermoso misjudged an interception to allow Mbappe a clear run at goal and the France striker’s deflected shot flew into the roof of the net to level the scores with Real’s first meaningful chance of the game.

Mbappe marked his Champions League centurion status, something he is the youngest player to achieve aged 27, with his 72nd tournament goal — one that moved him into the all-time top five ahead of Real legend Raul Gonzalez.

The equalizer appeared to subdue Roma and steady Mourinho’s men, who twice threatened a second before the break as Marc Cucurella and Jude Bellingham came close.

Roma take game to Madrid

But Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini insisted pre-match that Roma would not compromise on their full-throttle style regardless of opposition, and he was true to his word as they came out firing after the break.

Roma quickly re-took the lead when half-time substitute Rodrigo Mora fed the ball to Malen, who finished brilliantly by taking the ball in his stride with his first touch and lifting it over Courtois with his second.

Things got even better for the Italians just six minutes later when Malen raced onto a through ball to power home his second, given following a VAR review after initially being flagged for offside.

Real looked for a response as Mbappe twice tested Pierluigi Gollini, before having his second goal of the night ruled out for offside.

But set-pieces proved to be the key to unlock the Roma defense, as Espi tucked home a close-range rebound from a header to pull one back before Endrick powered home a header from another corner just two minutes later.

The final blow was struck by Rudiger in the 90th minute, the defender getting in front of his marker to guide home a close-range finish and complete an extraordinary turnaround.

The result leaves Real Madrid with six points from their opening two league phase matches, while Roma are on one point.