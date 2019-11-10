Saudi Arabia ‘spares no effort to help UN missions’

Muslim World League chief meets Trump adviser, US researchers

WASHINGTON: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), held talks with presidential adviser Jason Greenblatt at the White House, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. Al-Issa and Greenblatt discussed a number of issues related to extremism and terrorism as well as initiatives to promote human and national fraternity among people of different faiths, ethnicities and cultures.

As part of the MWL’s programs in the US, Al-Issa held meetings in New York and Washington with the heads and members of global research centers, including the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Atlantic Council, and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

He also held open dialogues with US research institutions to address a number of ideas and initiatives, discuss topics of mutual interest, stress the importance of cooperation and partnership with MWL, and shed light on MWL’s international initiatives to promote peace.

A number of these research institutions highlighted the importance of the US Department of State’s recent report, which praised the role of the MWL Secretariat along with initiatives and programs activated globally by Al-Issa.

Research institutions also appreciated the contents of the Makkah Document, recently issued by the MWL Conference and approved by more than 1,200 muftis and scholars.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi granted the MWL chief the first-class Order of Science and Arts for his efforts.

Al-Issa thanked El-Sisi, saying that the order “is a source of honor and pride from both the president and Egypt.”