Saudi Arabia ‘spares no effort to help UN missions’

Yazeed Al-Zahrani. (SPA)
SPA

  • The missions also promote diplomacy through efforts to prevent and contain conflicts in order to attain sustainable peace in accordance with UN principles
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has underlined the importance of political missions committing to the UN Charter and the mandate given to them to carry out their tasks, saying that this mandate should not be confused with interference in states’ internal affairs.
Addressing the Special Policies and Decolonization Committee, Yazeed Al-Zahrani, third secretary and member of the Kingdom’s permanent mission to the UN, said that special political missions are one of the UN key pillars to achieve international stability and security based on the notion of collective security.
The missions also promote diplomacy through efforts to prevent and contain conflicts in order to attain sustainable peace in accordance with UN principles.
Al-Zahrani said that the special political missions’ role and main goal remain preventing conflicts, and helping states facing conflict to build peace and reach stability, as well as protecting citizens and providing them with basic services.
In this context, Saudi Arabia provides support to help UN missions to fulfill their obligations and perform their tasks, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom has spared no effort in supporting the UN agencies and missions, Al-Zahrani said. 

Muslim World League chief meets Trump adviser, US researchers

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets Jason Greenblatt in Washington. (SPA)
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
SPA

Muslim World League chief meets Trump adviser, US researchers

  • High-level White House talks outline peace-building plans
Updated 3 min 42 sec ago
SPA

WASHINGTON: Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), held talks with presidential adviser Jason Greenblatt at the White House, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. Al-Issa and Greenblatt discussed a number of issues related to extremism and terrorism as well as initiatives to promote human and national fraternity among people of different faiths, ethnicities and cultures.
As part of the MWL’s programs in the US, Al-Issa held meetings in New York and Washington with the heads and members of global research centers, including the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Atlantic Council, and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
He also held open dialogues with US research institutions to address a number of ideas and initiatives, discuss topics of mutual interest, stress the importance of cooperation and partnership with MWL, and shed light on MWL’s international initiatives to promote peace.

A number of these research institutions highlighted the importance of the US Department of State’s recent report, which praised the role of the MWL Secretariat along with initiatives and programs activated globally by Al-Issa.
Research institutions also appreciated the contents of the Makkah Document, recently issued by the MWL Conference and approved by more than 1,200 muftis and scholars.
Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi granted the MWL chief the first-class Order of Science and Arts for his efforts.
Al-Issa thanked El-Sisi, saying that the order “is a source of honor and pride from both the president and Egypt.”

