IHCC strategic partners honored at annual ceremony

The management of International Hospitals Construction Co. Ltd. (IHCC) honored its strategic partners including local and international companies during an annual ceremony held recently at Park Hyatt Jeddah. The event was attended by Sultan Sobhi Batterjee, chief executive of IHCC; Iftikhar Hussain, general manager of IHCC; and other senior management officials of the company.

Addressing the ceremony, Batterjee expressed his thanks and appreciation to IHCC’s strategic partners who he said played a great role in its success as a turnkey solutions provider.

The chief executive highlighted IHCC’s future plans, including the new projects that seek to diversify sources of income and at the same time provide additional services to the customers.

Batterjee highlighted the IHCC’s role and the social responsibility programs that it initiated to contribute to the development of the community. He emphasized that IHCC is working to meet the goals and aspirations of Vision 2030 in the field of design and construction.

CEO Batterjee presented commemorative shields to the executives of the companies attending the ceremony.

IHCC is a Saudi-based turnkey solutions provider that specializes in health care, education and mixed-use projects. It has more than 25 years of experience as a design-build company in the MENA region with extensive knowledge and experience in delivering turnkey solution projects. The company manages projects from inception to completion, including comprehensive feasibility studies, conceptualization, architectural and engineering design to civil and electro-mechanical construction, financing including complete procurement, equipping, furnishing and installation and operational management services.