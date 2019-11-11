You are here

  • Home
  • IHCC strategic partners honored at annual ceremony

IHCC strategic partners honored at annual ceremony

The event was attended by Sultan Sobhi Batterjee, CEO of IHCC, and senior management officials of the company.
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

IHCC strategic partners honored at annual ceremony

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

The management of International Hospitals Construction Co. Ltd. (IHCC) honored its strategic partners including local and international companies during an annual ceremony held recently at Park Hyatt Jeddah. The event was attended by Sultan Sobhi Batterjee, chief executive of IHCC; Iftikhar Hussain, general manager of IHCC; and other senior management officials of the company.
Addressing the ceremony, Batterjee expressed his thanks and appreciation to IHCC’s strategic partners who he said played a great role in its success as a turnkey solutions provider.
The chief executive highlighted IHCC’s future plans, including the new projects that seek to diversify sources of income and at the same time provide additional services to the customers.
Batterjee highlighted the IHCC’s role and the social responsibility programs that it initiated to contribute to the development of the community. He emphasized that IHCC is working to meet the goals and aspirations of Vision 2030 in the field of design and construction.
CEO Batterjee presented commemorative shields to the executives of the companies attending the ceremony.
IHCC is a Saudi-based turnkey solutions provider that specializes in health care, education and mixed-use projects. It has more than 25 years of experience as a design-build company in the MENA region with extensive knowledge and experience in delivering turnkey solution projects. The company manages projects from inception to completion, including comprehensive feasibility studies, conceptualization, architectural and engineering design to civil and electro-mechanical construction, financing including complete procurement, equipping, furnishing and installation and operational management services.

ANB, Ria partner to offer money transfer service

The agreement allows ANB customers in Saudi Arabia to send money to beneficiaries in India through ANB’s 96 dedicated TeleMoney centers located in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

ANB, Ria partner to offer money transfer service

Updated 5 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Arab National Bank (ANB), and Ria Money Transfer, a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide and the second largest cross-border money transfer company in the world, have announced their partnership to facilitate money transfer payout services in Saudi Arabia.
The agreement allows ANB customers in Saudi Arabia to send money to beneficiaries in India through ANB’s 96 dedicated TeleMoney centers located in the Kingdom.
Anwar Al-Murshed, head of TeleMoney, said: “This partnership comes in parallel with our relentless efforts to expand our outreach and further enhance our remittance services to India. Beneficiaries can now easily transfer money, offering greater convenience for their families and friends to collect cash within minutes across India.”
“Ria is a global money transfer leader, with the second largest network in the world and a resolute determination to keep setting a higher standard in remittance delivery for our customers,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment.

 

 

Latest updates

IHCC strategic partners honored at annual ceremony
ANB, Ria partner to offer money transfer service
Malabar Gold opens new showroom in Pune
Bupa Arabia signs cooperation agreement with BIAC
Uber Eats expands delivery network to Eastern Province

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.