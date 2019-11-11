You are here

Turkey starts repatriation of captured Daesh militants

Turkey’s interior minister previously warned that Ankara would begin to send back Daesh militants to their home countries on Monday even if their citizenships have been revoked. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 November 2019
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey has deported an American foreign fighter and will soon deport another seven Germans, a spokesman for the interior ministry was quoted as saying on Monday after state media said Ankara began repatriation of captured Daesh militants.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had warned last week that Ankara would begin to send back Daesh militants to their home countries on Monday even if their citizenships have been revoked.
“One American foreign terrorist fighter whose proceedings are completed has been deported,” ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu news agency.
“Travel plans for seven foreign terrorist fighters of German origin at deportation centers have been completed, they will be deported on Nov. 14,” he added.
Broadcaster NTV quoted Catakli as saying that “three more Daesh militants at deportation centers will be sent back today.”
Turkey aims to repatriate around 2,500 militants, the majority of whom will be sent to European Union nations, state broadcaster TRT Haber said, adding there were currently 813 jihadists at 12 deportation centers in the country.
Turkey launched an offensive into northeastern Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia last month following a decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw US troops from the region.
The YPG, the main element of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and a US ally against Daesh, has kept thousands of jihadists in jails across northeast Syria.
The Turkish offensive prompted widespread concern over the fate of the prisoners, with Turkey’s Western allies and the SDF warning it could hinder the fight against Daesh and aid its resurgence.
Turkey, which views the YPG as a terrorist group linked with insurgent Kurdish militants on its own soil, has rejected those concerns and vowed to combat Daesh with its allies.
It has repeatedly called on European countries, including France, to take back their citizens fighting for the jihadists.
Europeans comprise a fifth of the around 10,000 Daesh fighters held captive in Syria by Kurdish militias. Denmark, Germany and Britain have so far revoked some citizenships.
Last week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying that there are 1,201 Daesh prisoners in Turkish jails, while Turkey had captured 287 militants in Syria.
The United States said last month that it had killed Daesh’s leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria. Last week, Erdogan said Turkey had captured 13 people from Baghdadi’s close circle, adding that they were being interrogated.
Daesh has vowed revenge against the United States.

BAGHDAD: The United Nations top envoy to Iraq, seeking support for a roadmap to resolve massive anti-government protests, said Monday that the country’s most powerful Shiite religious leader backs serious reforms but is concerned politicians will not carry them out.
At least 12 protesters were also wounded in fresh confrontations with security forces in and around Khilani Square, in Baghdad. Most were hit directly with tear gas canisters, according to security and hospital officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Four others were killed over night in clashes in a southern city.
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Representative to Iraq, met with Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in the Shiite holy city of Najaf to discuss the series of reforms put forward by the UN a day earlier.
“The marjaiyah made it clear that it supports the conduct of serious reforms in a reasonable period of time,” she said, using the Arabic name for Al-Sistani’s authority. “Within that context, it welcomes the proposals of the United Nations, including the proposal for one consolidated electoral framework.”
“The marjaiyah also expresses its concerns that the political forces are not serious enough to carry out these reforms,” she added.
Hennis-Plasschaert said Sistani, who did not issue a separate statement, insisted there should be “zero” use of violence against peaceful protesters and that perpetrators “should be held to account without delay.”
In recent sermons, Sistani has said security forces had a responsibility to show restraint with peaceful protesters.
On Sunday, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq laid out a series of short- and long-term measures aimed at tackling protester demands, including electoral reform and anti-corruption initiatives.
More immediate measures included the release of peaceful demonstrators detained since early October, an investigation into cases of abduction and punishing those found guilty of using excessive force against protesters.


Hennis-Plasschaert said the UN would monitor the government’s progress to ensure measures were being “done promptly, swiftly and decisively because this country needs to move forward.”
Qais Al-Khazali, a powerful Iran-backed militia leader, said US support for early elections, “revealed the extent of US intervention in Iraq affairs,” in a statement posted on social media.
The White House issued a statement Sunday expressing backing for previous calls by Iraqi President Barham Saleh to reform the electoral system and hold early elections.
Khazali, head of the Asaib Al-Haq group, said the statement showed the idea of early elections was “primarily a US project intended to be revived even though the religious authority previously rejected it.”
Saleh said in late October that early elections would be held following the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who in turn said his stepping down was contingent on political parties finding a suitable alternative for the premiership.
The violence in Baghdad came after renewed clashes between demonstrators and security forces overnight in the southern city of Nasiriyah, killing four protesters and some 130 wounded, a rights group said.
The casualties in Nasiriyah occurred during confrontations outside the education directorate as security forces tear-gassed protesters trying to block employees from reaching the building in the city center.
The semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights, which reported the toll, called the violence “regrettable” and added that some of the wounded are in serious conditions.
The group also said at least 34 demonstrators were arbitrarily arrested from neighborhoods in Nasiriyah.
At least 320 protesters have been killed by security forces since the protests and unrest over living conditions began last month.
The demonstrators complain of widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts, despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves.

