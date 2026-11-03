The Arab Parliament affirmed that the rights of the Palestinian people are inalienable and cannot be erased by the passage of time. Foremost among these rights are self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It stressed that these rights must be upheld in accordance with the two-state solution, relevant international resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a manner that ensures a just and comprehensive peace.

In a statement issued on Monday to mark the 109th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, the Arab Parliament described the declaration as a historic crime against the Palestinian people, whose devastating consequences continue to this day.

It noted that these repercussions are reflected in the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians and its persistent violations across the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and the West Bank. These include killings, forced displacement, starvation, and genocide, all in flagrant violation of international law, norms, and conventions.

The Arab Parliament condemned these continued crimes and violations, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take decisive measures to stop them and hold those responsible accountable.