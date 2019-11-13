Line-up for FIKR17 conference in Saudi Arabia announced

You are here

The Arab Thought Foundation has announced the agenda of this year’s annual conference, FIKR17, in partnership with King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture “Ithra”, held under the theme “Towards a New Arab Thinking.”
The Arab Thought Foundation has announced the agenda of this year’s annual conference, FIKR17, in partnership with King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture “Ithra”, held under the theme “Towards a New Arab Thinking.”
The conference will be held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia between 2-5 December 2019.
FIKR17 will bring together high-level officials, politicians, intellectuals, and media personalities led by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, President of the Arab Thought Foundation, and Arab League Secretary General Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Over the course of FIKR17, these thought leaders will provide deep understanding and paths to solutions for key questions facing the Arab World and its future, including:

  • What are the challenges of technology, science and modern approaches to knowledge?
  • Where are we currently from renewing our societies and social concepts?
  • Where does the Arab individual stand within the international system, and how does he tackle the subject of globalization while defending an interactive identity that is open to the world?
  • Where are Arab intellectuals in their attempts to renew the Arab thought, and in building a renewed philosophy capable of making contributions to the global effort of contemporary thought?

Conference Program Details
Monday, December 2: FIKR17 will open with a formal ceremony at 7:00 pm, including a speech by Professor Dr. Henry Awit, Director General of the Arab Thought Foundation, followed by a speech from the representative of “Ithra”, the Lead Partner of the conference. It will also include speeches by Arab League Secretary General Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit and HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, President of the Arab Thought Foundation.
Tuesday, December 3: FIKR17 will start with an opening session titled “Arab Thought and Innovation Prospects,” followed by the first general session entitled “Today’s world…tomorrow’s world: transformations, challenges, and visions”.
In addition, four specialized sessions will be held under the following headlines:. Delivering new educational policies to help build a new Arab Thought, The role of social and human sciences in renewing Arab Thought, New perspectives on the concepts of state, citizenship and participation, Pluralism and the culture of tolerance and social peace.
Wednesday, December 4: The conference will continue with four specialized morning sessions covering the topics of ” Towards a new understanding of growth, Industry and manufacturing:analysis of pillars for development, Digital Economy, The role of civic society in renewing Arab Thought.
In the afternoon, the second general session will be held on the “4th Industrial Revolution” followed by reports on youth discussion groups.
Thursday, December 5: The conference will conclude with detailed reports on the specialized sessions. At 12:00 pm, the third general session titled “Arab Intellectuals and Their Role in Arab Thought Renewal” will be held, followed by the closing remarks.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) hosted 96 Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) finalists from 64 countries between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11 at its entrepreneurship bootcamp as part of its partnership with the Misk Global Forum (MGF).
KAUST hosted the global finalists on its campus near Jeddah to take part in a training program designed to further prepare them for the EWC global finals at the MGF in Riyadh from Nov. 12-14.
The EWC is the world’s largest startup competition, with over 100,000 applicants from 185 countries. Of the 100 global finalists, six are from Saudi Arabia: Sadeem, Faheem, Cura, Dhad, Red Sea Farms and UnitX. All were founded by graduates of KAUST’s entrepreneurship programs, including the TAQADAM and 9/10ths accelerators.
“As an international university, we strive to build bridges with the brightest minds from around the world, and we are very excited to partner with Misk for the Entrepreneurship World Cup and welcome startups to our campus from over 64 countries,” said Tony Chan, president of KAUST.
Saudi Arabia presents an extraordinary opportunity for startups interested in accessing the MENA market and tapping into KAUST’s unique ecosystem focused on finding solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges in food, water, energy and the environment.”
The KAUST-Misk partnership aims to advance Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic transformation goals by attracting cutting-edge, impactful startups and top entrepreneurial talent to the Kingdom.

FASTFACT

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is the world’s largest startup competition, with over 100,000 applicants from 185 countries. It is conducted by the Misk Global Forum in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, alongside local and regional partners.

Shaima Hamidaddin, executive manager of MGF, said: “The EWC global finalists represent the cream of international startup talent. We’re looking forward to seeing the entrepreneurs reach even greater heights thanks to the bootcamp ahead of the finals at the Misk Global Forum. Our partnership with KAUST is part of our commitment to working with top international leaders in innovation, training, and development to achieve our global mission of empowering young people to thrive in the knowledge economy.”
Designed exclusively for the EWC finalists, the KAUST bootcamp was packed with intensive mentor-led pitch sessions, industry meetings, and an overview of local market opportunities. The university is also offering selected finalists priority spin-in access to its newly launched soft-landing program. Startups who join the program will also have access to KAUST’s world-class labs and office space, top advisory and mentorship, the Entrepreneur-in-Residence program, vibrant community life, and MENA market and industry networks.
The EWC global finals will see winners receiving life-changing prizes, support, and opportunities. The EWC is conducted by the Misk Global Forum in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), alongside local and regional partners.

