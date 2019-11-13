Sidra Capital, a GCC-based Shariah-compliant asset manager, has completed its second US industrial real estate acquisition with a deal worth $206 million. The portfolio comprises 30 fully occupied single tenant net-leased assets spread across 15 key states.
The portfolio benefits from a roster of strong mid-market and large companies, which have occupied their respective assets for an average of 27 years. With a weighted average unexpired lease in excess of 13 years, the portfolio is expected to deliver strong and stable cash yield for the investment hold period.
“The outlook for the US industrial real estate market is extremely positive with expectations of being one of the most profitable markets in the country, amid low vacancy rates of under five percent. With the continued integration of logistics and retail, low interest rates, growing demand and evolving trend of manufacturing on-shoring, the US industrial real estate sector will remain resilient and offer opportunities for growth and re-leveraging and enhancing of industrial assets’ value,” said Vice Chairman of Sidra Capital Hani Baothman.
The purchase of this portfolio follows the aggregation of a portfolio of six US student accommodation assets and the acquisition of a site occupied by Sainsburys in the UK earlier this year. These acquisitions have increased Sidra Capital’s total AUM (assets under management) to $2 billion, of which over $800 million is in the US.
Sidra Capital seals $206m deal for US industrial portfolio
