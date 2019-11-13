Sidra Capital seals $206m deal for US industrial portfolio

You are here

Sidra Capital, a GCC-based Shariah-compliant asset manager, has completed its second US industrial real estate acquisition with a deal worth $206 million. The portfolio comprises 30 fully occupied single tenant net-leased assets spread across 15 key states.
The portfolio benefits from a roster of strong mid-market and large companies, which have occupied their respective assets for an average of 27 years. With a weighted average unexpired lease in excess of 13 years, the portfolio is expected to deliver strong and stable cash yield for the investment hold period.
“The outlook for the US industrial real estate market is extremely positive with expectations of being one of the most profitable markets in the country, amid low vacancy rates of under five percent. With the continued integration of logistics and retail, low interest rates, growing demand and evolving trend of manufacturing on-shoring, the US industrial real estate sector will remain resilient and offer opportunities for growth and re-leveraging and enhancing of industrial assets’ value,” said Vice Chairman of Sidra Capital Hani Baothman.
The purchase of this portfolio follows the aggregation of a portfolio of six US student accommodation assets and the acquisition of a site occupied by Sainsburys in the UK earlier this year. These acquisitions have increased Sidra Capital’s total AUM (assets under management) to $2 billion, of which over $800 million is in the US.

Toyota Saudi Select, a mobile app launched last year by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia, has won the 2019 GITEX Digital Marketing Campaign Innovator award in a ceremony recently held in Dubai on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors participated with the Toyota Saudi Select mobile app, which provided an innovative shopping experience and allowed users to learn about all the specifications of Toyota vehicles available in the Kingdom and view them in 3D by adopting augmented reality.

Executive Director of Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors Munir Khoja said: “We are proud of winning this valuable award, which confirms our commitment to our guests through the continuous development of innovative solutions and systems that aim to streamline digital transformation in all the company’s business areas and thereby enrich our guests’ experience with outstanding services.”

“This mobile app was launched last year with modern information technology to strengthen communication with Toyota fans in the Kingdom and provide them with detailed information about the cars that interest them, including specifications and colors, in an interactive manner, thereby establishing communication with them even before they visit our showrooms,” Khoja added.

Toyota Saudi Select enables the user to change the color of the car, turn the lights on or off, show or hide the virtual surroundings, and see the car’s interior with a 360-degree view, in addition to filling in a request to test drive the car and download its brochure.

