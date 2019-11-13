British Council, Education Ministry kick off Youth Leadership Program

The British Council, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Education, represented by the National Center for Professional Education Development, has announced the launch of the 2019 Youth Leadership Program.

The Youth Leadership Program is a three-year program, delivered by the UK-based charity, Youth Sports Trust International, which aims to teach young people essential skills and behaviors such as teamwork, leadership, and persistence through sports teacher training and participation.

Following two successful years, the 2019 program has grown significantly, with more coaches and teachers being trained across new locations.

Between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, 120 coaches and teachers and 300 students are expected to participate in the program. This year female participation is expected to double. Furthermore, in addition to Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, the program has now been expanded to Taif and Tabuk.

Amanda Ingram, deputy director, British Council, Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to announce the start of the third year of the Youth Sports Leadership Program, which we bring to Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Ministry of Education. It is a pleasure to work together with the ministry and deliver this program, which embodies our shared vision of increased and inclusive participation in sport and good quality sports education driven by trained male and female trainers.

“Participating in sport is invaluable to the life of young people; it teaches them essential skills they can use as they progress through life and they have great fun along the way. We wish all the teachers and students’ great success over the next weeks.”

Dr. Ahmed Aljuhaime, executive director of the National Center for Professional Education Development, Ministry of Education, said: “We are proud to partner with the British Council to bring this program to our country for the third year in a row, with the same motivation and ability to deliver.”

By working together on this great initiative, it can enhance the interest of the educational and local community toward adopting healthy and balanced lifestyles that contribute to achieving a quality of life according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”