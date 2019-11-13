You are here

British Council, Education Ministry kick off Youth Leadership Program

The Youth Leadership Program is a three-year program, which aims to teach young people essential skills and behaviors such as teamwork, leadership, and persistence through sports teacher training and participation.
The British Council, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Education, represented by the National Center for Professional Education Development, has announced the launch of the 2019 Youth Leadership Program.

The Youth Leadership Program is a three-year program, delivered by the UK-based charity, Youth Sports Trust International, which aims to teach young people essential skills and behaviors such as teamwork, leadership, and persistence through sports teacher training and participation.

Following two successful years, the 2019 program has grown significantly, with more coaches and teachers being trained across new locations.

Between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10, 120 coaches and teachers and 300 students are expected to participate in the program. This year female participation is expected to double. Furthermore, in addition to Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, the program has now been expanded to Taif and Tabuk.

Amanda Ingram, deputy director, British Council, Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to announce the start of the third year of the Youth Sports Leadership Program, which we bring to Saudi Arabia in partnership with the Ministry of Education. It is a pleasure to work together with the ministry and deliver this program, which embodies our shared vision of increased and inclusive participation in sport and good quality sports education driven by trained male and female trainers.

“Participating in sport is invaluable to the life of young people; it teaches them essential skills they can use as they progress through life and they have great fun along the way. We wish all the teachers and students’ great success over the next weeks.”

Dr. Ahmed Aljuhaime, executive director of the National Center for Professional Education Development, Ministry of Education, said: “We are proud to partner with the British Council to bring this program to our country for the third year in a row, with the same motivation and ability to deliver.” 

By working together on this great initiative, it can enhance the interest of the educational and local community toward adopting healthy and balanced lifestyles that contribute to achieving a quality of life according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

The Arab Thought Foundation has announced the agenda of this year’s annual conference, FIKR17, in partnership with King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture “Ithra”, held under the theme “Towards a New Arab Thinking.”
The conference will be held in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia between 2-5 December 2019.
FIKR17 will bring together high-level officials, politicians, intellectuals, and media personalities led by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, President of the Arab Thought Foundation, and Arab League Secretary General Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Over the course of FIKR17, these thought leaders will provide deep understanding and paths to solutions for key questions facing the Arab World and its future, including:

  • What are the challenges of technology, science and modern approaches to knowledge?
  • Where are we currently from renewing our societies and social concepts?
  • Where does the Arab individual stand within the international system, and how does he tackle the subject of globalization while defending an interactive identity that is open to the world?
  • Where are Arab intellectuals in their attempts to renew the Arab thought, and in building a renewed philosophy capable of making contributions to the global effort of contemporary thought?

Conference Program Details
Monday, December 2: FIKR17 will open with a formal ceremony at 7:00 pm, including a speech by Professor Dr. Henry Awit, Director General of the Arab Thought Foundation, followed by a speech from the representative of “Ithra”, the Lead Partner of the conference. It will also include speeches by Arab League Secretary General Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit and HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, President of the Arab Thought Foundation.
Tuesday, December 3: FIKR17 will start with an opening session titled “Arab Thought and Innovation Prospects,” followed by the first general session entitled “Today’s world…tomorrow’s world: transformations, challenges, and visions”.
In addition, four specialized sessions will be held under the following headlines:. Delivering new educational policies to help build a new Arab Thought, The role of social and human sciences in renewing Arab Thought, New perspectives on the concepts of state, citizenship and participation, Pluralism and the culture of tolerance and social peace.
Wednesday, December 4: The conference will continue with four specialized morning sessions covering the topics of ” Towards a new understanding of growth, Industry and manufacturing:analysis of pillars for development, Digital Economy, The role of civic society in renewing Arab Thought.
In the afternoon, the second general session will be held on the “4th Industrial Revolution” followed by reports on youth discussion groups.
Thursday, December 5: The conference will conclude with detailed reports on the specialized sessions. At 12:00 pm, the third general session titled “Arab Intellectuals and Their Role in Arab Thought Renewal” will be held, followed by the closing remarks.

