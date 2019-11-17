You are here

Lebanese designer celebrates Saudi Arabia’s hidden treasure through art

Diriyah contemporary bowls on a marble tray. (AN photos by Noor Nugali)
Diriyah contemporary bowls on a marble tray. (AN photos by Noor Nugali)
Diriyah contemporary bowls on a marble tray. (AN photos by Noor Nugali)
Diriyah contemporary bowls on a marble tray. (AN photos by Noor Nugali)
Diriyah contemporary bowls on a marble tray. (AN photos by Noor Nugali)
Miriam El-Moula says she feels like she was born with art in her DNA.
Miriam El-Moula says she feels like she was born with art in her DNA.
NOOR NUGALI

  • Miriam El-Moula marks Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage through sustainable artworks
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Defectless, a six-month-old lifestyle brand, is inspired by revealing hidden beauty. It started by highlighting the diversity of Saudi Arabia’s landscape. Unlocking the once-hidden treasures and memorializing them into contemporary and sustainable art pieces.
“I want to create pieces that are not only aesthetically beautiful, but that tell stories of people and places and inspire human progress,” 24-year-old artist Miraim El-Moula told Arab News.
“That is why I am so inspired by what’s happening in Saudi Arabia and the emergence of these new destinations. These destinations were hidden from the world. Now they are shocking the consciousness of many artists, me included, with the beauty of their nature, heritage, and people. They are worth being celebrated.”
Her designs are from four different regions in Saudi Arabia: Asir, AlUla, the Red Sea, and Riyadh. “That’s what I want to show people, that Saudi is not just a desert country. It is much more,” she said.
Hand sculpted from pure marble El-Moula’s latest creation is the Guardian of AlUla. “To me, the elephant rock is a natural wonder that stood the test of time. It is proof that nature is the ultimate artist.”

I love touching material and matching colors. Creating a new piece of art brings me internal happiness.

Miriam El-Moula

Inspired by the people of Asir and the community of the southern city, she recreated Asir Fortress in a contemporary handcrafted way. “I was inspired: On the one hand, the fortress represents the warriors who dedicated their lives to protect their lands, and on the other, Al-Qat pattern, engraved on it, represents the woman of Asir who enriched this community with their vibrant, colorful art.”

“Red Sea Siglia” was created by her inspiration from the marine treasures of the Red Sea. “These coral reefs are 6,000 years old and irreplaceable. They are a gift to mankind that must be celebrated and protected.”
She uses sustainable materials, such as concrete, to replicate the age-old corals. The center is covered with gold making it a beautiful centerpiece.
A marble tray made out of gold bowls that represent the historic Diriyah buildings — home to the leaders of Saudi Arabia — when conjoined is a representation of the UNESCO heritage site.
El-Moula knew from the beginning she wanted to be a designer. As a schoolgirl, she was infatuated with art class and even skipped other classes in school in order to develop her beloved passion.
“I feel like I was born with art in my DNA,” she said. “I love to look at spaces and always have an opinion on how they can look better. I love touching material and matching colors. Creating a new piece of art brings me internal happiness.”
Her first art display will be at Winter of Tantoura in AlUla.

Anime fans enjoy music by giants

Isao Sasaki responses to his fans during the event. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Clark, dressed in a Grendizer biker jacket, was extremely touched, telling them: “The world would envy me because of you”
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

RIYADH: Closing the three-day Anime Expo with a bang, Arab and Japanese legends Sammy Clark, Isao Sasaki and Ichiro Mizuki serenaded anime fans with classical tracks from their favorite shows.
They were joined by Chromatic Orchestra, from Egypt, playing the tunes of nostalgia led by maestro Saif Al-Yazan.
When Ichiro Mizuki took the stage to perform his songs for anime shows Mazinger Z and Astroganger, the fans’ cheers echoed across the walls as they called him “Aniki.”
“I’ve waited for tens of years to come to Saudi Arabia,” he told them, after greeting them in Arabic.
Isao Sasaki was greeted with enthusiasm as he sang the opening tracks to Grendizer and Grendizer UFO and the crowd raised their arms high in salutation to their favorite anime series.
But when the melody to Treasure Island (Takarajima) began to play, the crowd cheered the loudest as Sammy Clark’s operatic voice carried them back to their childhood with John Silver and Jimmy.
Clark, dressed in a Grendizer biker jacket, was extremely touched, telling them: “The world would envy me because of you.”
He told the audience the “philosophy of life that Japanese people have” is good for Arabs know more about, “and it’s good for them to know us in the Arab world like this.”

After he had performed Grendizer songs and Astroganger, Mizuki and Sasaki joined Clark on the stage. The trio performed renditions of Astroganger, Mazinger Z, Grendizer and Grendizer UFO, harmonizing together in Arabic and Japanese, and singing in each other’s language as well.
Before ending the show with Treasure Island, Mizuki addressed a sweet message to Clark, saying: “If it weren’t for Sammy singing all these songs, we wouldn’t have been standing here with you.”
Sammy Clark told Arab News that this was his fifth visit to Saudi Arabia.
He said: “Saudi people are very close to my heart. The people here are genuine and honest, something that we need more of during these times.
“Here, you feel a gentleness in the reception, and hospitality and love, which is mutual on my part.”

