GENEVA: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its support for Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts, including initiatives aimed at facilitating the voluntary return of refugees, according to remarks reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Speaking at the 77th session of the Executive Committee of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdulmohsen bin Khothaila, said the Kingdom supports efforts to create conditions that would allow Syrians displaced by years of conflict to return home voluntarily and safely, SANA reported.

The ambassador highlighted cooperation between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and UNHCR in rehabilitating homes and providing shelter assistance for returning families ahead of the winter season. He also stressed the need to support sustainable returns by expanding livelihood opportunities and strengthening long-term recovery programs, according to SANA.

The Saudi aid agency distributed 2,450 personal care kits to families in Homs governorate last week. (SPA photo)

Bin Khothaila reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to international cooperation on refugee issues, emphasizing the importance of supporting host countries, sharing humanitarian responsibilities and pursuing durable solutions that preserve refugees’ dignity and rights.

He noted that Saudi Arabia ranked second globally and first among Arab countries in humanitarian and relief assistance in 2025, while underscoring the Kingdom’s efforts to integrate humanitarian aid with development initiatives aimed at promoting long-term stability and recovery, SANA reported.

KSrelief this month completed the rehabilitation of 49 damaged schools in the governorates of Aleppo, Rif Dimashq, Homs and Idlib. (SPA photo)

Rehab support for 49 schools, orphans

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most active backers of Syria’s new government since the fall of former president Bashar Assad, combining diplomatic engagement with a wide-ranging humanitarian and recovery assistance program.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), KSrelief this month completed the rehabilitation of 49 damaged schools in the governorates of Aleppo, Rif Dimashq, Homs and Idlib, benefiting more than 50,000 students as part of a larger project to restore 60 educational facilities. The program includes classroom rehabilitation, solar power installations, educational equipment and the provision of classroom units.

On Oct. 2, KSR signed a cooperation agreement via video conference to implement an orphan care project in the Syria.

Ahmed Al-Baiz, KSrelief's assistant supervisor general of operations and programs, signed the agreement, which commits to provide monthly financial support will go to orphans to meet their basic needs for food, housing, healthcare, and education.

Ahmed Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general of operations and programs, signed an agreement earlier this month committing the aid agency to provide monthly financial support for Syria’s orphans. (SPA)

The project will also include recreational activities and the distribution of toys, school bags, and stationery, directly benefiting 1,000 orphans in the governorates of Deir ez-Zor, Homs, and Hama.

Ambulances, personal care kits

SPA also reported that KSrelief delivered 10 fully equipped ambulances to Syria’s Health Ministry to bolster healthcare services strained by years of conflict and humanitarian challenges.

KSrelief delivered 10 fully equipped ambulances to Syria’s Health Ministry earlier this month. (SPA photo)

In separate initiatives reported by SPA, the Saudi aid agency distributed 2,450 personal care kits to families in Homs governorate and signed an agreement to provide financial, educational and healthcare support for 1,000 orphans in Deir Ezzor, Homs and Hama.

The projects form part of Saudi Arabia’s broader assistance effort in Syria, which has focused on restoring essential services, strengthening healthcare and education infrastructure, and supporting vulnerable communities as the country works toward recovery and reconstruction.