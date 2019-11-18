Shaza Riyadh restaurant offers flavors of Levantine

Shaza Riyadh has announced that its MeNa restaurant is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
MeNa is a stylish and contemporary restaurant specializing in Levantine cuisine and featuring action stations with chefs from the Levant.
The menu offers a choice of well-known dishes from Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Armenia, prepared according to refined yet authentic Levantine recipes with traditional ingredients.
“MeNa is our specialized Levant restaurant where the experience is enhanced by the beautiful plating of the dishes that are a treat to the eye and which are served with expert professional artistry,” said Ahmad Al-Adham, food and beverage manager. “The highlight is the MeNa signature dish Shabakat Alsayad, which is served at the guest’s table by the chef with a theatrical display of the art of culinary presentation.”
The menu is complemented by a variety of creative mocktails including pomegranate, rose water, parsley and sunflower seeds.
The restaurant seats 80 diners and includes enclaves for couples and families or individuals, as well as three private rooms for families.
Shaza Riyadh was named “Saudi Arabia’s Leading Hotel Residences 2019” at the World Travel Awards.
