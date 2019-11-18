Cartier launches new client-dedicated platform

Cartier has launched Cartier Care, a new platform aiming to bridge the gap between the numerous touchpoints clients have within the maison, and to further enrich client experience in a fast-changing luxury environment. Cartier Care features a digital platform through which its clients can get access to services and personalized advice.

Starting Nov. 12, clients can register their Cartier timepieces on a secured digital platform and get an exclusive access to Cartier’s services, through Cartier Care, including an up to 8-year International Limited Warranty across all timepieces. Timepieces under the original international limited warranty will be eligible for the warranty extension upon online registration on Cartier Care.

Following their registration, Cartier clients will benefit from personalized services related to their creations, such as in-boutique services related to their maintenance, or tailor-made care advice on their personal collection.

Cartier Care aims to address the ever-growing needs of global clients for consistent relations and a seamless experience across all touch points. As such, Cartier Care will progressively include all of the maison’s categories (jewelry, watchmaking, leather goods and accessories).

As part of the new services that have been initiated, Cartier is currently exploring the possibility of buying timepieces back from its clients, thus enabling them to acquire creations from newer collections.

Arnaud Carrez, international marketing and communication director Cartier International: “Cartier Care is what innovation means to Cartier: Moving forward, exploring new territories, new techniques, to better serve our clients and elevate their personal experience with our maison. Our ambition is to define the best use of this digital platform to bring our clients to the next level of experience.”

Each of the services we provide is improving a part of our client journey, be it starting their relationship with us, or ensuring the highest level of service. More and more, clients are seeking out unexpected experiences, the “never seen before.” To that point, Cartier is more relevant than ever as we bring curiosity and surprise to our clients, and ultimately design compelling interactions with them.”