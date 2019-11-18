You are here

Whale shark hot spot in Red Sea offers new insights

An international team of KAUST researchers studied whale shark movement patterns near the Shib Habil reef (Arabic for ‘Rope Reef’), a known whale shark hotspot in the Red Sea on the Saudi Arabian coast.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), whale sharks are considered endangered, which means the species has suffered a population decline of more than 50 percent in the past three generations. The whale shark is only two classifications from being extinct. Improvements and conservation efforts are in place, but there is still a long way to
go to protect these gentle underwater giants.
An international team of researchers, led by marine scientists at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia and including researchers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in the US, has performed an extensive study of whale shark movement and residency using a combination of three scientific techniques: Visual census, acoustic monitoring and satellite telemetry.
Their six-year study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, tracked long-term whale shark movement patterns near the Shib Habil reef (Arabic for “Rope Reef”), a known whale shark hotspot in the Red Sea. The team monitored a total of 84 different sharks over a six-year period, and their results shed light on whale shark behaviors,
which could help to inform conservation efforts.
“The study takes years of passive acoustic monitoring data and combines it with previously published visual census and satellite telemetry data from the same individual sharks. The combined dataset is used to characterize the aggregation’s seasonality, spatial distribution, and patterns of dispersal,” said Dr. Michael Berumen, director of the Red Sea Research Center and professor of marine science at KAUST.

They found the aggregation to be highly seasonal, with sharks being most abundant in April and May, and that many of the sharks returned to the hot spot regularly year after year. The study also shows roughly equal numbers of male and female sharks using the site, something that could be unique to Shib Habil. These characteristics indicate that this site may serve an important function for the wider Indian Ocean population of this rare and endangered species.
“Using the combined dataset, we can show somewhat conclusively that the aggregation meets all of the criteria of a shark nursery. This is particularly relevant given that Shib Habil is the only site in the Indian Ocean to regularly attract large numbers of juvenile females. Growing late-stage adolescents of both sexes into full adulthood is critical for sustaining a species. Management of critical habitats like Shib Habil and other aggregations will likely be vital for future whale shark conservation,” said KAUST graduate Dr. Jesse Cochran, lead author of the study.
There is a combination of factors contributing to the decrease of whale shark populations world-wide, including targeted fishing, bycatch losses due to fisheries, vessel strikes from boat traffic, marine debris, and pollution.

 

Cartier has launched Cartier Care, a new platform aiming to bridge the gap between the numerous touchpoints clients have within the maison, and to further enrich client experience in a fast-changing luxury environment. Cartier Care features a digital platform through which its clients can get access to services and personalized advice.
Starting Nov. 12, clients can register their Cartier timepieces on a secured digital platform and get an exclusive access to Cartier’s services, through Cartier Care, including an up to 8-year International Limited Warranty across all timepieces. Timepieces under the original international limited warranty will be eligible for the warranty extension upon online registration on Cartier Care.
Following their registration, Cartier clients will benefit from personalized services related to their creations, such as in-boutique services related to their maintenance, or tailor-made care advice on their personal collection.
Cartier Care aims to address the ever-growing needs of global clients for consistent relations and a seamless experience across all touch points. As such, Cartier Care will progressively include all of the maison’s categories (jewelry, watchmaking, leather goods and accessories).
As part of the new services that have been initiated, Cartier is currently exploring the possibility of buying timepieces back from its clients, thus enabling them to acquire creations from newer collections.
Arnaud Carrez, international marketing and communication director Cartier International: “Cartier Care is what innovation means to Cartier: Moving forward, exploring new territories, new techniques, to better serve our clients and elevate their personal experience with our maison. Our ambition is to define the best use of this digital platform to bring our clients to the next level of experience.”

Each of the services we provide is improving a part of our client journey, be it starting their relationship with us, or ensuring the highest level of service. More and more, clients are seeking out unexpected experiences, the “never seen before.” To that point, Cartier is more relevant than ever as we bring curiosity and surprise to our clients, and ultimately design compelling interactions with them.”

