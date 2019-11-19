You are here

  • Home
  • DME registers 21% increase in exchange trading volume

DME registers 21% increase in exchange trading volume

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

DME registers 21% increase in exchange trading volume

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), the premier international energy futures exchange in the Middle East, has announced a 21 percent increase year-on-year in exchange trading activities, along with 172 percent increase in forward curve trading, following Saudi Aramco’s adoption of DME Oman in its official selling price in October 2018.
In 2019, DME registered an average daily volume of 5.97 million barrels of crude oil from January to October, up from 4.95 million barrels for the same period in 2018. Forward curve activities reached a total of 600.7 million barrels from January to October 2019, compared with 223.2 million barrels in the corresponding period in 2018.
Raid Al-Salami, managing director, DME, said: “We are witnessing a growing interest among crude oil sellers and buyers to trade and participate in the price discovery through DME, the only regulated energy exchange in the biggest oil-producing regions.”
“DME today plays a major role as the most reliable pricing point for Middle Eastern crude oil going East, due to its growing and diversified customer base, the transparency of DME Oman benchmark and its ability to capture the real supply-demand situation in the East of Suez market. The tremendous growth we experienced over the first 10 months of the year is a true testimony to our unmatched credentials.”

 

Whale shark hot spot in Red Sea offers new insights

An international team of KAUST researchers studied whale shark movement patterns near the Shib Habil reef (Arabic for ‘Rope Reef’), a known whale shark hotspot in the Red Sea on the Saudi Arabian coast.
Updated 18 November 2019
Arab News

Whale shark hot spot in Red Sea offers new insights

Updated 18 November 2019
Arab News

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), whale sharks are considered endangered, which means the species has suffered a population decline of more than 50 percent in the past three generations. The whale shark is only two classifications from being extinct. Improvements and conservation efforts are in place, but there is still a long way to
go to protect these gentle underwater giants.
An international team of researchers, led by marine scientists at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia and including researchers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in the US, has performed an extensive study of whale shark movement and residency using a combination of three scientific techniques: Visual census, acoustic monitoring and satellite telemetry.
Their six-year study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, tracked long-term whale shark movement patterns near the Shib Habil reef (Arabic for “Rope Reef”), a known whale shark hotspot in the Red Sea. The team monitored a total of 84 different sharks over a six-year period, and their results shed light on whale shark behaviors,
which could help to inform conservation efforts.
“The study takes years of passive acoustic monitoring data and combines it with previously published visual census and satellite telemetry data from the same individual sharks. The combined dataset is used to characterize the aggregation’s seasonality, spatial distribution, and patterns of dispersal,” said Dr. Michael Berumen, director of the Red Sea Research Center and professor of marine science at KAUST.

HIGHLIGHT

An international team of researchers, led by marine scientists at King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia and including researchers from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) in the US, has performed an extensive study of whale shark movement and residency.

They found the aggregation to be highly seasonal, with sharks being most abundant in April and May, and that many of the sharks returned to the hot spot regularly year after year. The study also shows roughly equal numbers of male and female sharks using the site, something that could be unique to Shib Habil. These characteristics indicate that this site may serve an important function for the wider Indian Ocean population of this rare and endangered species.
“Using the combined dataset, we can show somewhat conclusively that the aggregation meets all of the criteria of a shark nursery. This is particularly relevant given that Shib Habil is the only site in the Indian Ocean to regularly attract large numbers of juvenile females. Growing late-stage adolescents of both sexes into full adulthood is critical for sustaining a species. Management of critical habitats like Shib Habil and other aggregations will likely be vital for future whale shark conservation,” said KAUST graduate Dr. Jesse Cochran, lead author of the study.
There is a combination of factors contributing to the decrease of whale shark populations world-wide, including targeted fishing, bycatch losses due to fisheries, vessel strikes from boat traffic, marine debris, and pollution.

 

Latest updates

DME registers 21% increase in exchange trading volume
What We Are Reading Today: The Confounding Island by Orlando Patterson
Muslim groups to challenge verdict by India’s top court on Ayodhya land
Rajapaksa: ‘I will ensure Sri Lanka remains neutral in global arena’
Dania Akeel to become the first Saudi female rider holding FIA license

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.