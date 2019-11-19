You are here

FIKR17 to address challenges facing Arab world

The Arab Thought Foundation has announced the agenda of this year’s annual conference, FIKR17, in partnership with King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra). The conference, held under the theme “Towards a New Arab Thinking,” will be held in Dhahran between Dec. 2 and 5th.
FIKR17 will bring together high-level officials, politicians, intellectuals, and media personalities led by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, president of the Arab Thought Foundation, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Over the course of FIKR17, these thought leaders will tackle key questions facing the Arab world and its future, including:
• What are the challenges of technology, science and modern approaches to knowledge?
• Where are we currently from renewing our societies and social concepts?
• Where does the Arab individual stand within the international system, and how does he tackle the subject of globalization while defending an interactive identity that is open to the world?
• Where are Arab intellectuals in their attempts to renew Arab thought, and in building a renewed philosophy capable of making contributions to the global effort of contemporary thought?

FIKR17 will open with a formal ceremony at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, including a speech by Professor Dr. Henry Awit, director-general of the Arab Thought Foundation, followed by a speech from a representative of Ithra. It will also include speeches by Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Prince Khalid.
On the next day, FIKR17 will start with an opening session titled “Arab Thought and Innovation Prospects,” followed by the first general session entitled “Today’s world …tomorrow’s world: Transformations, challenges, and visions.”
On Dec. 4, the conference will continue with four specialized morning sessions covering the topics of “Towards a new understanding of growth,” “Industry and manufacturing: Analysis of pillars for development,” “Digital economy,” and “The role of civic society in renewing Arab thought.”
On the final day, the conference will conclude with detailed reports on the specialized sessions. The third general session titled “Arab intellectuals and their role in Arab thought renewal” will be held, followed by the closing remarks.

Oman Air extends partnership with national football team

The organizations’ leaders signed the agreement on Wednesday in a ceremony at Muscat International Airport.
Oman Air has extended its support for the Oman Football Association, continuing its role as the official carrier of the country’s national team for 2020. The organizations’ leaders signed the agreement on Wednesday in a ceremony at Muscat International Airport.
Oman Air CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Raisi said: “We are delighted to renew the agreement with the Oman Football Association. Oman Air has been a strategic partner of the Oman Football Association since 2012. We are closely following and recognizing the important steps that the national team has achieved in recent years in their regional and international competition. The national carrier is enthusiastic and fully committed to supporting the activities of the Oman Football Association and we hope that this cooperation will have a long-term positive impact.”
Sheikh Salim Al-Wahaibi, chairman of Oman Football Association, said the agreement helps strengthen all levels of football in Oman.
“This cooperation comes within the framework of the ongoing partnership aimed at serving Omani football, which has lasted for several years with positive results for both parties. Thanks and appreciation go to Oman Air officials and all the teams for the good efforts. The board of directors are very pleased to renew this agreement, based on a shared social responsibility to serve and develop Omani football.”

