You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates showcases latest aircraft at Dubai Airshow

Emirates showcases latest aircraft at Dubai Airshow

Emirates’ latest generation Airbus A380 at the Dubai Airshow is dressed in the blue Expo 2020 livery, representing ‘mobility.’
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates showcases latest aircraft at Dubai Airshow

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates Airline is showcasing its full family of commercial and training aircraft at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, running from Nov. 17 to 21st.
With Expo 2020 Dubai less than a year away, the airline is displaying its latest Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER “mobility” (blue) and “opportunity” (orange) themes of the Expo.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “The Dubai Airshow is one of the most important platforms for Emirates to showcase our aircraft, our innovative products and services, and grab international attention around our latest initiatives. As we count down to the UAE’s flagship event, Expo 2020, it is fitting that Emirates is showcasing our aircraft that are helping to promote the world’s greatest show to Dubai Airshow participants and visitors, and the rest of the world closely watching the developments of the event. Our message is clear — we are creating opportunities and enhancing mobility by connecting visitors and participants at Expo 2020 with passenger and cargo links to Dubai to experience this truly global event.”
The Emirates exhibition stand is open to all airshow visitors. Spread across two floors, the stand features a number of Emirates divisions including: Emirates Engineering, Emirates Flight Training Academy, Emirates SkyCargo, Emirates Aviation University, Emirates UAE Sales and Emirates Official Store.
Emirates’ latest Boeing 777-300ER, decorated with the orange “opportunity” Expo 2020 livery, features refreshed cabin interiors fitted with the airline’s signature Game Changer fully enclosed first class private suite, which debuted in 2017 to wide acclaim. This will be the aircraft’s second appearance at the Dubai Airshow. The private suites feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and ultra-modern design features. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these suites include seats that maneuver into multiple positions, including a full recline and a “zero-gravity” state, a multitude of ambient lighting colors, suite climate control, the industry’s first virtual windows, and an innovative video call function, among numerous other features.
Always a popular draw for aviation enthusiasts and trade visitors, Emirates’ latest generation Airbus A380 is dressed in the blue Expo 2020 livery, representing “mobility.”

Saudi Arabia has potential to be hub for green finance: KPMG

Michael Hayes, global head of renewables, KPMG International.
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has potential to be hub for green finance: KPMG

Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia can become the center for green finance for emerging markets, which will bring huge economic and commercial benefits to the economy in line with Vision 2030, according to Michael Hayes, global head of renewables, KPMG International.
“The amount of capital required to support the energy transition is vast and it is for this reason that a whole new sector called green finance has emerged in recent years delivering new products such as green bonds and green insurance. Much of the expenditure in renewables over the next 20 years will be in emerging markets and so Saudi Arabia should concentrate on creating a center for green finance for emerging markets,” he said.
The Saudi government intends to attract between $30 billion and $50 billion in new investments into renewables by 2030, as it plans to tender around 9.5GW of solar and wind capacities by 2023. Furthermore, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) predicts that nearly $148 billion will be required each year until 2050 to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and limit global temperature increases to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.
Given these investment projections, Hayes believes it is an absolute necessity for GCC governments to invest in renewables, which is one of the key goals of governmental visions across the GCC. 
“Climate change is now recognized as the most significant risk on the planet and is likely to dominate the political and economic landscape for many years to come. While there are many different ways to help in the fight against climate change, transitioning from conventional power usage to renewable power is still one of the best and most effective solutions available,” Hayes said.
The Middle Eastern countries are well aware of their strong dependence on fossil fuels to drive economic growth. Therefore, in an era when the long-term viability of fossil fuels is under question, it is critical that these economies diversify as soon as possible. 
“Renewable generation represents an ideal way to do this and over time, I expect to see Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries take a leading role in the growth of renewable energy across the region and even into Sub-Sahara Africa,” he said.
 

Latest updates

Emirates showcases latest aircraft at Dubai Airshow
Saudi Arabia has potential to be hub for green finance: KPMG
flyadeal introduces flights to Hail, Yanbu and Taif
SABB hosts 2019 Economist Roadshow in Riyadh
UAQ showcases investment potential in KAAR project

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.