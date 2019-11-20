Emirates showcases latest aircraft at Dubai Airshow

Emirates Airline is showcasing its full family of commercial and training aircraft at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, running from Nov. 17 to 21st.
With Expo 2020 Dubai less than a year away, the airline is displaying its latest Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER “mobility” (blue) and “opportunity” (orange) themes of the Expo.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “The Dubai Airshow is one of the most important platforms for Emirates to showcase our aircraft, our innovative products and services, and grab international attention around our latest initiatives. As we count down to the UAE’s flagship event, Expo 2020, it is fitting that Emirates is showcasing our aircraft that are helping to promote the world’s greatest show to Dubai Airshow participants and visitors, and the rest of the world closely watching the developments of the event. Our message is clear — we are creating opportunities and enhancing mobility by connecting visitors and participants at Expo 2020 with passenger and cargo links to Dubai to experience this truly global event.”
The Emirates exhibition stand is open to all airshow visitors. Spread across two floors, the stand features a number of Emirates divisions including: Emirates Engineering, Emirates Flight Training Academy, Emirates SkyCargo, Emirates Aviation University, Emirates UAE Sales and Emirates Official Store.
Emirates’ latest Boeing 777-300ER, decorated with the orange “opportunity” Expo 2020 livery, features refreshed cabin interiors fitted with the airline’s signature Game Changer fully enclosed first class private suite, which debuted in 2017 to wide acclaim. This will be the aircraft’s second appearance at the Dubai Airshow. The private suites feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and ultra-modern design features. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these suites include seats that maneuver into multiple positions, including a full recline and a “zero-gravity” state, a multitude of ambient lighting colors, suite climate control, the industry’s first virtual windows, and an innovative video call function, among numerous other features.
Always a popular draw for aviation enthusiasts and trade visitors, Emirates’ latest generation Airbus A380 is dressed in the blue Expo 2020 livery, representing “mobility.”
