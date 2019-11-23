Second Saudi International Airshow starts in February 2021

You are here

RIYADH: Founded and chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Agency, the Saudi Aviation Club is organizing the second edition of the Saudi International Airshow, in February 2021.

The 100,000 square meter exhibition is expected to attract more than 450 international companies, over 30,000 people, and will see the signing of many commercial deals in the aviation industry.

The exhibition comes after the success of the first edition held in early 2019, and attended by more than 20,000 people. The exhibition featured more than 80 aircraft, 57 participating countries, and 267 local and international companies who signed 15 memorandums of understanding.

Participation is expected to double in size during the second edition. During the three-day event, three new areas and conferences will be revealed for space, satellites, drones, robotics, and flight training.

The participation of the aerospace sector in the airshow is an opportunity to get acquainted with the international space community. It will also provide an opportunity to meet the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) community and learn about UAV technology. It will be held at Thumamah Airport in Riyadh, and will welcome exhibitors and delegates from all over the world. 

The exhibition will have stations located next to the runway to offer a full range of aircraft available for test flights. In addition, two exhibition halls will host more than 500 international booths where exhibitors will showcase a full range of aerospace products and services.

The Saudi Aviation Club’s board of directors held a meeting two weeks ago chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman, where he hailed the great support and continued care given by King Salman to the Saudi Aviation Club since its establishment.

Prince Sultan stressed the importance of efforts exerted to achieve more success by the Kingdom in the aviation industry. 

The club is accepting applications from interested parties through the exhibition’s website Saudiairshow.aero

Topics: Saudi International Airshow

QATIF: Qatif’s first flower festival, organized by the municipality, attracted some 115,000 visitors from various cities and regions in eight days, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The festival boasted over a million species of seasonal flowers, and included events, pavilions, the Qatif Museum, a corner for craftsmen and local cuisine, a children’s playground and photography. Many families took photos with flowers and plants.

Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sifyan, assistant undersecretary for municipal affairs and spokesman of the Eastern Province secretariat, said the festival aimed to promote how to grow and take care of flowers.

He added that locals participated in the festival, especially in the pavilions of productive families, where they featured their products.

Al-Sifyan said the Eastern Province secretariat makes sure that productive families participate in all the region’s events.

Attendance at the flower festival “exceeded our expectations,” he added. “There were visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom who brought their cameras and came to enjoy the festival.”

The organizing committee ensured that the festival would have a wide appeal. As such, it included cultural, social and recreational events and activities, competitions for children, and programs for women and children.

Qatif Mayor Mohammed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Husseini, said the goal of such events is to revitalize tourism in the area. He added that the flower festival aimed to appeal to all age groups.

“The municipality seeks through this festival to promote community participation, develop society’s lifestyle and spread joy among visitors,” he said, praising the 250 male and female volunteers for their role.

He added that such events are possible through the combined efforts and participation of government agencies, charities and voluntary organizations.

Productive families

Eighty families participating in the festival earned significant revenue after selling 90 percent of their products.

The festival, organized by the region’s municipality at the Central Awamiyah project, highlighted the creativity of the families and the young women working from home who presented their hand-made products for sale. The visitors also enjoyed a variety of entertainment, social, artistic, heritage and popular activities.

The items for sale included handicrafts, ceramics, perfumes, herbs, cosmetics, incense, clothing, accessories, henna, abayas, Jalabiyas, gift wrapping, bridal equipment, special occasion dresses, home accessories and rose decorations.

Al-Husseini said: “The festival represents an opportunity for families to sell and advertise their products.”

He also thanked the contributing and participating bodies and the 250 volunteers for their role in the success of the festival.

Topics: Qatif flower festivals

