Largest Volkswagen center in Eastern Province opens

Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia, celebrated the opening of its new integrated center in the Eastern Province on Sunday. The Volkswagen Car Center is an embodiment of the company’s strategic plan to expand in various regions of the Kingdom, as well as to enhance the presence of the brands under its umbrella — in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of a number of Volkswagen Middle East representatives, members of the Volkswagen Owners Club in the Kingdom, Volkswagen customers, as well as representatives of the press.

The new center is located on King Fahd Road on a total area of 1,100 square meters, and is equipped with advanced equipment adapted to the development of the Volkswagen international brand. The center consists of administrative offices, a showroom that can accommodate more than 18 new cars, as well as a second showroom dedicated to certified cars. The center also offers a platform for the delivery of new and replaced cars.

Wayne Banoub, COO of Samaco Automotive, said: “With the overall positive economic and social changes in the Kingdom, we had to keep up with these developments by implementing our strategic plans. At the Volkswagen brand level, our sales have grown by 37 percent and we are continuing the development of this brand in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with our partners by launching the largest center in the Eastern Province.”

He added: “We have developed Samaco’s long-term plan to strengthen its strategy and to fully align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims at upgrading investment services on the one hand, and expanding its presence as one of the largest car dealers in the Kingdom, on the other.”