Largest Volkswagen center in Eastern Province opens

The opening ceremony saw the presence of a number of Volkswagen Middle East representatives.
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

Largest Volkswagen center in Eastern Province opens

Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News

Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia, celebrated the opening of its new integrated center in the Eastern Province on Sunday. The Volkswagen Car Center is an embodiment of the company’s strategic plan to expand in various regions of the Kingdom, as well as to enhance the presence of the brands under its umbrella — in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of a number of Volkswagen Middle East representatives, members of the Volkswagen Owners Club in the Kingdom, Volkswagen customers, as well as representatives of the press.

The new center is located on King Fahd Road on a total area of 1,100 square meters, and is equipped with advanced equipment adapted to the development of the Volkswagen international brand. The center consists of administrative offices, a showroom that can accommodate more than 18 new cars, as well as a second showroom dedicated to certified cars. The center also offers a platform for the delivery of new and replaced cars.

Wayne Banoub, COO of Samaco Automotive, said: “With the overall positive economic and social changes in the Kingdom, we had to keep up with these developments by implementing our strategic plans. At the Volkswagen brand level, our sales have grown by 37 percent and we are continuing the development of this brand in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with our partners by launching the largest center in the Eastern Province.”

He added: “We have developed Samaco’s long-term plan to strengthen its strategy and to fully align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims at upgrading investment services on the one hand, and expanding its presence as one of the largest car dealers in the Kingdom, on the other.”

SABB & HSBC execute first blockchain trade transaction in KSA, Bahrain

Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

SABB & HSBC execute first blockchain trade transaction in KSA, Bahrain

Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) and HSBC have for the first time used blockchain technology in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to finance international trade. The move is expected to put Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at the forefront of global trade, introducing new levels of efficiency, security and transparency for corporates looking to access new markets.

The transaction involved the shipment of homogenized aluminum billets from Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) to Saudi Arabia’s Altaiseer Aluminium Corporation (TALCO). A letter of credit was issued by TALCO on a blockchain-based platform using R3’s Corda system.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director, corporate and institutional banking, SABB, said: “There’s been a lot of excitement about the commercial benefits of blockchain, so I’m proud we’re first to use it to improve how Saudi corporates trade internationally. Blockchain can improve many aspects of international trade, so it’s great to be in a position to pioneer these changes for the good of our customers and the economy.”

Melika Betley, CEO, HSBC Bahrain, said: “As the world’s leading bank for trade finance, HSBC is actively supporting the adoption of technologies such as blockchain to make global trade faster, safer and simpler. With intraregional trade continuing to grow, we see tremendous potential for blockchain in the GCC.”

Suliman S. Al-Oufi, general manager, TALCO, said: “We’re delighted to be the first to trial the use of blockchain in this way. We’ve always been innovative in terms of technology related to our product so it is a natural progression to explore innovation that helps us to trade more efficiently with our key overseas partners.”

We’re delighted banks like SABB are exploring new ways to take the hassle out of international trade for Saudi companies.”

Ali Al-Baqali, acting CEO, Alba, said: “Bahrain is on the go to establish itself as a hub for digital solutions specifically in fintech arena within the region. At Alba, we don’t see ourselves just as an aluminum supplier but we want to be also recognized for our progression in selling and trading more efficiently through digital platforms with our key partners such as TALCO.”

