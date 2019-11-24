You are here

UAE eyes new frontiers with law to regulate space tourism

People wave Emirati national flags as they watch screens showing a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft lifting off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 25, 2019 as it carries carrying Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansouri to spend eight days aboard the International Space Station. (AFP)
AFP

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates, which sent its first astronaut into space this year and has plans to launch a probe to Mars, is looking at other new frontiers — space tourism and mining.
But first, says the chief of the Emirates Space Agency, there needs to be regulation.
Within a few months the UAE will enact its first space law, he said, designed to attract investment and regulate the activities and services of companies operating in the country.
“It was approved by the government and now is in its final stage of issuing,” the space agency’s director general Mohammed Al-Ahbabi said.
The UAE, whose colossal skyscrapers and mega-projects put it on the world map, hopes otherworldly new industries could be the key to its economic future.
The country already has the most diverse economy in the oil-reliant Gulf, but the once-booming property, tourism and trade sectors that have made it a regional powerhouse have sagged in recent years.
So now it is looking beyond Earth itself, with typically grand ambitions for a country whose cities rise out of the desert.
The new law, drafted by the agency, would address future space tourism or mining projects.
“We think it’s going to come to (fruition) within the next 10 years,” Ahbabi said of the sector.
“There is no project today because the technology is not yet there, but we’re looking ahead of time and putting together those regulations.”
In March, the space agency signed a memorandum of understanding with Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic for cooperation on various plans, including potential tourism flights.
“We look forward to working with the UAE Space Agency and other partners in the UAE,” Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said at the time.
The new law will also regulate UAE-developed satellites to make sure they adhere to international space treaties.
“This is a legal document to regulate the space industry ... for example registering your satellite and making sure you have the proper licensing,” Abhabi said.
Ahbabi said the UAE has 10 functioning satellites in orbit and plans to launch another eight in the next few years.
The existing satellites, he said, were under the jurisdiction of other government entities, including the telecommunications authority and the finance ministry.
“But now we’re transferring all the data to the space agency,” he said.
The UAE launched its national space strategy earlier this year, setting out a framework for its activities in the sector over the next decade.
In September it celebrated the milestone of sending the first Emirati into space.
Hazza Al-Mansouri was part of a three-member crew that blasted off on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.
He returned home to a hero’s welcome after an eight-day mission in which he became the first Arab to visit the International Space Station, where he took part in scientific experiments including a time-perception study.
In 2020, the UAE aims to become the first Arab country to launch an unmanned probe, named Hope, which will travel to Mars before returning to Earth the following year.
The UAE is also planning to build a “Science City” to replicate conditions on Mars, where it hopes to build a human settlement by 2117.

Hezbollah MPs step up attacks on US over Lebanon 'meddling'

NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hezbollah and its allies in the Lebanese government on Saturday widened their attacks on the US over alleged meddling in the country’s political future.

In an interview with the Central News Agency (Al-Markazia), Muhammad Fneish, Hezbollah’s minister in the caretaker government, referred to “foreign interference in our affairs” and said: “We want to form a sovereign government that is distant from US desires and foreign accounts.”
He said that recent statements by former US ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman had “complicated matters.”
Feltman told a US House of Representatives hearing last Tuesday that most Lebanese people have lost faith in Hezbollah and that there is growing anger against Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil for providing “Christian cover” for the militant party.
The comments sparked outrage in Lebanon with Hezbollah and its allies accusing the former envoy of “interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs.”
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem joined the criticism on Saturday, accusing the US of “meddling in the formation of a new Lebanese government.”
“Hezbollah is determined not to fall into strife,” he said, adding: “I do not see signs of a civil war in Lebanon.”
As widespread street protests in the country entered their 38th day, MP Salim Aoun, a member of the parliamentary bloc loyal to the president and the Free Patriotic Movement, claimed that protesters have created a “political movement.”
“No matter what we give them, nothing pleases them,” he said, accusing international bodies of backing the demonstrations.
“We know who is intervening and what their goals are,” Aoun said.
Amal MP and Hezbollah ally Ali Bazzi asked: “Is it true that there is aim to create a political vacuum and chaos in the country?”
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin also questioned the motives of the civil movement. Speaking in Beirut, he said that “people’s demands have turned against Hezbollah, and this is a very serious matter.”
Zasypkin urged “the Lebanese parties to find a compromise solution that satisfies everyone on the formation of a government.”
However, former Future Movement MP Mustafa Alloush described Hezbollah’s claims of US meddling as “ridiculous.”
“To say that the US is behind a movement that brought thousands of people on to the streets to demand tax cuts and jobs is a ridiculous accusation. Will they prosecute people for high treason?” he asked.
“Hezbollah supporters who are paid by Iran, take up arms, and fight and kill people, are not held accountable. How does this make sense?”
Public affairs analyst Walid Fakhreddine also rejected claims of a US conspiracy, saying: “We have seen these accusations at the beginning of the movement and now they are back. We were accused of treason and of receiving funding for the protests. They do not understand what is happening. People are now in a different place.”
Fakhreddine warned that the ruling class is “dragging the country into financial and economic collapse.”
“They insist on leading the country into bankruptcy. What is required is an independent transitional government that will hold early elections,” he said.
“They think people are revolting because they want to be represented in government. This is not true. The civil movement does not want to share power. We are looking for a homeland. They accuse us of demagoguery. We are a people who want real reform, not their corrupt reform.”

