DAMASCUS: Syria on Saturday denied reports that it plans to send military forces to Yemen, saying its current priorities are internal security, reconstruction and economic recovery.

A Syrian diplomatic source told state news agency SANA that existing military agreements with Saudi Arabia focused on training, exchanging expertise and military consultations in the interests of both countries.

The source said the agreement included training Saudi forces and building their capabilities, adding that coordination visits by Saudi officials to Syria were due to begin next month.

The cooperation could develop into a mutual defense agreement or Syria joining the Makkah Defense Alliance in the future, depending on shared interests, the source said.

However, reports of Syrian forces deploying to Yemen were unfounded, the source confirmed.