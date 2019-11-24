You are here

High octane Formula E entertainment woos crowd off the track

About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
About 40,000 people enjoyed the kick off night of Diriyah Season. (Huda Bashatah/AN)
Hala Tashkandi

DIRIYAH: Even when the cars were sleeping in their garages after the excitement of the Formula E races in Diriyah, the party did not stop. A series of concerts, interactive booths, and even a carnival area were all on offer for racegoers to enjoy this weekend as Diriyah Season officially kicked off.

Following the first Formula E race on Friday afternoon, fans made their way to the stage area, where Formula E’s official DJ, EJ, got the crowd going with some well-chosen tunes.

EJ, who made history as the first DJ to perform live in Saudi Arabia at last year’s Formula E event, spoke to Arab News about how honored he felt to be part of the Kingdom’s history. “It was incredible. It’s such an honor to be part of an historic moment. Seeing men and women dance together for the first time on such a large scale, and all the smiling faces. It was amazing.”

After EJ’s set, British electronic band Clean Bandit took to the stage, performing some of their most popular hits such as “Rather Be”, “Tears”, “Rockabye”, and more, telling fans that they “look and sound so beautiful tonight,” as the crowd began to cheer.

Following Clean Bandit was Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, who performed some of his biggest hits, such as “Faded”, “Tired”, and “Ignite.” Repeatedly telling the fans how honored he was to be in Saudi Arabia for the first time, he signed off by taking a selfie with the crowd behind him.

But perhaps the biggest act of the night, and certainly the most hotly anticipated, was American band Imagine Dragons, who made their way onto the stage accompanied by thunderous applause.

Performing songs such as “Believer”, “Radioactive” and “Thunder”, Imagine Dragons received the greatest response of the night, with many fans purchasing tickets purely to see them live.

“I cried when Imagine Dragons played my favorite song, I couldn’t help it. It was so amazing seeing them. I never imagined I would have the chance,” said concertgoer Moneera Darwish.

On Saturday evening, fans were treated to another round of hits by EJ, followed by a set from Dubai-based British DJ Scott Forshaw. Both DJs managed to get the crowd going in preparation for a performance by Lebanese-Canadian singer Massari.

Massari wowed the crowd with some throwback favorites, including his songs “Real Love”, “Be Easy”, and “Shisha.”

Massari was followed by Colombian singer Maluma, who was greeted onstage by screaming from the female fans, who collectively called out his name as he opened up with his first song.

However, the biggest surprise from Maluma came when he announced to the crowd that he loved them in Arabic. The fans went wild as he made the declaration, and he thanked the audience multiple times while expressing how happy he was to be there.

The Formula E concerts are the first of Diriyah Season, with plenty more to come as the season progresses. Already scheduled to appear during Diriyah Season are Jamaican reggae musician Shaggy, American rapper Pitbull, Puerto Rican singer Don Omar and many more.

Saudi Arabia and Japan drill deep in bid to predict earthquakes

Updated 24 November 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia and Japan drill deep in bid to predict earthquakes

  • The operation has already set a new world record for underwater drilling
  • If successful, it is hoped the operation will not only help save lives, but millions of dollars
Updated 24 November 2019
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s expertise in deep oil-well drilling is being used in an International bid to predict life-threatening earthquakes in the tumultuous seas off the coast of Japan.

Scientists from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology are working with Japanese and American colleagues in a long-term project to drill down into sub-sea sections of the earth’s crust in the Nankai Trough, a notorious seismic zone off the country’s southern coast, which has been the site of fatal tsunami-generating earthquakes throughout Japan’s history.

The project - involving a multi-national team aboard the hi-tech research vessel the Chikyu - has already set a new world record for underwater drilling, having reached 3,262.5 meters below the seabed, which is itself 2,000 meters below sea-level, using expertise tried and tested by Saudi Aramco in the Kingdom’s oil industry.

Thomas Finkbeiner, a petroleum geomechanics expert turned KAUST senior research scientist, and a member of the Chikyu expedition, told Arab News: “The ultimate aim is to help save lives and prevent damage to the infrastructure of Japan, as we tragically witnessed after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The economic cost was huge, but the real cost was in human lives.”

The 2011 earthquake and tsunami - which occurred further north off the Japanese Pacific coast - led to as many as 20,000 deaths, though many victims are still classified as “missing”, and $235bn of economic damage, making it one of the costliest natural disasters in history.

The Chikyu expedition is run under the auspices of the Yokohama-based Japanese Agency for Marine Earth Science and Technology, and aims to drill down into the Nankai Trough where three tectonic plates - the Pacific, Eurasian and the Philippines - meet. It is one of the most seismologically active areas in the world.

“The geology and the environment is very challenging. Nobody has ever tried to drill a well so deep in such a seismogenic region before. These are large-scale subduction zones with lots of tectonic stress, and folding and faulting of the undersea plates,” Finkbeiner said.

The aim is to install monitoring equipment at the heart of the zone in an effort to detect seismic and tsunami events and give early warnings of impending disasters. “If such a well succeeded, the knowledge and insight that would be gained from such an observatory would be invaluable,” he added.

Earlier his year, operations were halted when drilling encountered tough geological conditions as they approached the plate boundary fault. The Japanese and their Saudi partners are hoping for further official funding to resume drilling in the near future.

The 11-year Chikyu project has been working at the extremes of scientific and technological experience.

The official website says: “These operations are extremely difficult tasks never before achieved due to the fragile geological formations and factors including the powerful Kuroshio current, a location subject to typhoon approaches and also affected by multiple cold fronts during the winter.

The operations are challenging even for Saudi Arabia’s technological expertise in drilling for oil. Most wells in the Kingdom typically strike oil at around the 2,000 meters level, though some are significantly deeper.

