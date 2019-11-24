You are here

  • Home
  • Anthony Joshua arrives in Saudi Arabia, promises ‘iconic evening of boxing’ in Clash on the Dunes

Anthony Joshua arrives in Saudi Arabia, promises ‘iconic evening of boxing’ in Clash on the Dunes

1 / 4
Saudi fans taking selfies with Anthony Joshua as he arrived in Saudi Arabia in Saturday night. (Supplied)
2 / 4
A fan with Anthony Joshua as he lands in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Clash on the Dunes bout with Andy Ruiz Jr. (Supplied)
3 / 4
A well-wisher fist bumps Anthony Joshua at King Khalid International Airport as the British boxer arrives in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
4 / 4
Anthony Joshua has promised the world an ‘iconic evening of boxing’ as he landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. (Supplied)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Anthony Joshua arrives in Saudi Arabia, promises ‘iconic evening of boxing’ in Clash on the Dunes

  • ‘AJ’ landed in the Kingdom ahead of his upcoming rematch with World Champion Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah
  • First world heavyweight title fight to be held in the Middle East
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Anthony Joshua has promised the world an ‘iconic evening of boxing’ as he landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday ahead of his rematch with world champion Andy Ruiz Jr in the Clash On The Dunes.

The boxing superstar landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as he arrived to set up his pre-fight training camp in preparation for the bout on December7.

The first world heavyweight title fight to be held in the Middle East, the "Clash On The Dunes" will take place in the custom-built 15,000 seat Diriyah Arena, in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Joshua will be looking to regain his WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO belts after suffering defeat to Ruiz in New York earlier this year, but the British heavyweight will have the backing of thousands of UK fans, who join boxing enthusiasts from more than 60 countries.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rollin’ through arrivals @diriyahseason

A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) on

Anthony Joshua said: “It’s going to be an incredible night and I’m thrilled so many of my fans are going to be there, particularly from the UK.

“It’ll definitely be a night people will tell their grandchildren they were at, one of those iconic evenings of boxing.  Everyone from Saudi has been brilliant to work with."

The Clash On The Dunes forms part of the Diriyah Season, a month of sports which kicked off with Formula E this weekend, the Diriyah Tennis Cup featuring eight of the best men’s players, and the Diriyah Equestrian Festival - an elite competition with Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying points on the line.

The Diriyah Season is also supported by the Diriyah Music Festival with huge concerts taking place around the event. On December 6, the night before the Clash On The Dunes, major artists who are yet to be announced will perform. So far artists such as Imagine Dragons, DJ Alan Walker, Clean Bandit and Maluma have performed to 40,000 concert goers.

Topics: boxing Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz Jr. Clash on the Dunes Saudi Arabia Diriyah DIRIYAH SEASON

Related

Sport
‘Clash on the Dunes’ will make boxing history, vow Ruiz, Joshua

Saudi giants Al-Hilal clinch record-equalling Asian title

Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

Saudi giants Al-Hilal clinch record-equalling Asian title

  • Al-Hilal beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 on Sunday and 3-0 on aggregate to claim a record-equaling third Asian club title in the AFC Champions League
Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

SAITAMA, Japan: Salem Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis were the heroes as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 on Sunday and 3-0 on aggregate to claim a record-equaling third Asian club title in the AFC Champions League.
Al-Dawsari scored with 16 minutes left and top-scorer Gomis grabbed his 11th of the competition in injury time as the Saudi giants ended a 19-year wait for their third continental trophy, joining South Korea’s Pohang Steelers as the only three-time Asian champions.
Al-Hilal, beaten by Japan’s Urawa in the 2017 final, also became the competition’s first West Asian winners since Qatar’s Al-Sadd in 2011, torpedoing a run of victories by clubs from Japan, South Korea, China and Australia.
Al-Hilal had the better of the opening half as they looked to build on their 1-0 win in the first leg, when Andre Carrillo scored the only goal.
Both goalkeepers were forced into action early on, but it was Urawa’s Takahiro Sekine who had the best chance of the half when his point-blank volley was scrambled away by Hilal custodian Abdullah Al-Mayoof.
After the break tournament top-scorer Gomis, with 10 goals en route to the final, drew a reaction save from Shuzaku Nishikawa when he connected with a menacing cross at the near post.
Gomis found Nishikawa in his path once again when he chested down Sebastian Giovinco’s cross and side-footed his volley straight at the Urawa goalkeeper.
However, they were ominous signs for the hosts and Al-Hilal finally prised open the Urawa defense with a sweeping move on 74 minutes.
Man-of-the-match Giovinco provided the final ball for Salem who gratefully prodded home the winner after a sequence of passes that caught out the backpedaling Urawa defenders.
Gomis came within inches of connecting with a diving header in the dying moments, but the towering forward was not to be denied later as he smashed in Al-Hilal’s second in the third minute of injury time.
The Saudi giants have endured a continental trophy drought since 2000 when they won the tournament for the second time, the first being in 1991 when it was called the Asian Club Championship.
They came close in 2014 and 2017 when they reached the final, only to be beaten by Western Sydney Wanderers and Urawa respectively.

Topics: football Al-Hilal

Related

Sport
Al-Hilal players to arrive in Tokyo on Sunday for AFC Champions League final second leg
Sport
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince organizes flights to carry Al-Hilal fans to Japan for Champions League final

Latest updates

German firm strikes black gold
Saudi education ministry dampens down Al-Hilal celebrations
US official optimistic about reaching deal with China
China surveillance tech seeks to go global
As internet restored, online Iran protest videos show chaos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.