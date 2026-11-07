MILAN: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that his personal data had been disseminated on the dark web, an encrypted part of the Internet, and that he has been exposed to “threats and intimidation.”

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni blamed pro-Russian hackers for the leak.

Tajani made the announcement in a social media post following a string of hoax bomb threats across Europe that caused flight diversions, security threats against broadcasters as well as recent attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems and drone incursions.

“For days, cybercriminals have been spreading my personal data on the dark web and seeking other information, in fact exposing me and my family to new threats and intimidation,” Tajani said, adding that the criminals “are prepared to pay for other details on me and my loved ones.”

Meloni, is a separate statement, expressed solidarity with Tajani “following the revelations about the activities of pro-Russian hackers, and the publication on the dark web of personal data.” She called attempts to sell confidential information about government officials “a matter of grave concern that must be addressed with the utmost determination.”

Tajani, who is also a vice premier in Italy’s government, did not specify what kind of information had been shared, but suggested that the cyberthreat was ongoing.

“I will not allow myself to be intimidated in any way,” Tajani said. “I will continue working to defend my ministry, and Italy, and I will further strengthen the ties and cooperation to protect ourselves together.”

Tajani did not indicate who might be responsible for the cyberattack but reiterated the Italian government’s support for Ukraine.