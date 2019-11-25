You are here

Indonesia braces for possible unrest ahead of ‘I-Day’ celebrations in Papua

Papuans perform during the Papua life arts festival held at a shopping mall in Surabaya on November 22, 2019. (AFP)
ALIN ALMANAR

  • Security measures have been particularly tight for the past few months as incidents of racial abuse against the province’s Melanesian population triggered deadly unrest
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities are stepping up security in Papua ahead of Dec. 1, which separatists in the restive easternmost region mark as independence day, local police and military said on Sunday.

Security measures have been particularly tight for the past few months as incidents of racial abuse against the province’s Melanesian population triggered deadly unrest and renewed calls for a sovereign Papua in August.

The region has also seen a spike in shootings targeting the military and police, after a massacre on construction workers for a government-sponsored highway project in early December last year, for which a separatist group claimed responsibility.

Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Paulus Waterpauw said on Sunday that patrols were being intensified in the regencies of Puncak Jaya, Lanny Jaya, Intan Jaya and Mimika, which are known as separatist strongholds.

On Thursday, a separatist leader wanted for a string of previous attacks was arrested in the town of Timika in Mimika. Waterpauw said the suspect had revealed that “actions” were planned around Dec. 1. The suspect in Timika, Waterpauw said, was heading to the neighboring town of Tembagapura to join other separatist groups hailing from Intan Jaya.

Circulars intercepted by police from the groups linked to the separatist Free Papua Movement (OPM) revealed that rebels were attempting to solicit funding from local residents for their alleged planned acts, Waterpauw said.

Local military spokesman Col. Eko Daryanto said that 6,000 police and military personnel were drafted in when unrest between August and September led to the deaths of more than 30 people in Wamena city and Deiyai regency.

Their presence adds to the already heavy militarization of the region. 

Some of the personnel are on alert near the mountainous jungle-clad strongholds of separatist groups, he said.

“We’re preventing residents from nearing conflict-prone areas and calling on them not to be provoked by misleading issues,” Daryanto said, adding patrols were also intensified in the provincial capital of Jayapura, where pro-independence rallies are expected.

Papuans staged rallies in the region and other parts of Indonesia on Dec. 1 last year, raising the Morning Star flag, an outlawed symbol of Papuan independence. 

Papua, the western part of the island of New Guinea, declared itself independent from Dutch colonial rule on Dec. 1, 1961. But Indonesia officially took over the region in 1969 after a UN-backed ballot widely seen as a sham.

Jakarta keeps a tight grip on the resource-rich region, which remains the country’s poorest and least developed. 

A sporadic low-level revolt has simmered for decades. Verifying security developments is difficult as foreign journalists are barred from entering the province.

UN trip to ‘Rohingya island’ delayed

SHEHAB SUMON

  • The new date of the visit will be fixed after receiving the details of the terms of reference from the UN
DHAKA: A proposed visit by a UN technical team to an island built exclusively for Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh has been postponed after Dhaka insisted on seeing the “terms of reference” for the trip, officials told Arab News on Sunday.

In a bid to decongest the squalid refugee camps at Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh’s government set up housing facilities for nearly 100,000 Rohingya on Bhasan Char island, located in the Bay of Bengal.

Calling the island “isolated” and “flood prone,” the UN and some other humanitarian organizations have opposed the relocation idea for the past two years.  

However, in a recent development during the second week of November, the UN agreed to send a joint technical team to oversee the safety measures and facilities available on the island, which has been built at a cost of $275 million by the Bangladeshi government. The proposed visit was supposed to take place from Nov. 17-19.

Bangladesh government’s senior secretary of disaster management ministry, Shah Kamal, said that a UN team had visited the island earlier, but requested another visit. 

“We wanted to know exactly what are the areas the UN technical team will examine during their visit to Bhashan Char island so that our government can ensure the necessary preparations accordingly,” Kamal told Arab News. 

“The new date of the visit will be fixed after receiving the details of the terms of reference from the UN. To date, we know that they will send a 11-member team,” he said.  

Kamal added that a technical expert team from Bangladesh will accompany the UN team during their visit to the island.  

Louise Donovan, spokesperson for the UNHCR (UN High Commissioner for Refugees) at Cox’s Bazar, said that Bangladesh and the UN are “discussing the next steps.”

“The UN is prepared to move forward with the initial assessment missions at the earliest possible date. The government and the UN have agreed, however, to postpone the visit proposed for Nov. 17 to 19, to ensure that the right experts are on hand and all necessary logistical arrangements are in place,” Donovan told Arab News.  

“We are awaiting confirmation of an alternative date and are also submitting terms of reference to the government for these onsite visits, which are part of a broader assessment process,” Donovan said on Sunday, adding that “they have not yet been submitted.”

Kamal said that so far nearly 10,000 Rohingya have voluntarily enrolled to relocate to the island.  

“After the visit of the UN assessment team, we will send a group of Majhi (Rohingya community leaders) to the island to witness the preparations over there so that they can share and motivate others about the living facilities we have built for them,” he said.  

To protect Bhasan Char island from tidal floods and natural disasters, the Bangladesh navy has built a 13km- long embankment with a height of three meters and a width of 37 meters.

A total of 120 cluster villages are ready to accommodate about 100,000 Rohingya. Each of the houses has concrete breeze-block rooms measuring 2m x 2.5m with small barred windows and here one toilet is designated for every 11 people. At Cox’s Bazar refugee camps the ratio is 1:22.  

To ensure the safety of the Rohingya during cyclones, there are 120 cyclone shelters that were built 4 ft above the land, and these shelters will be used as hospitals, schools and community centers throughout the year. 

The first floor of these shelters is 10 ft above the ground floor, providing safety from tidal surges up to a height of 14 ft. Deep tube wells are in place for safe drinking water. 

There are also playgrounds for the Rohingya children and prayer halls for the community. 

In addition, the Rohingya will have livelihood opportunities through farming, cattle rearing and fishing. 

Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya who fled from persecution orchestrated by the Myanmar army in the predominantly Buddhist majority country.

