A quiet setting, generous plates and thoughtful service make Il Caffe an inviting place to settle in for more than a cup of coffee.

Located in Jeddah’s Assila hotel, we initially tried the outdoor seating, but Jeddah’s humidity soon prompted us to move indoors, where we could enjoy our meal more comfortably.

The cafe has a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere, with dim lighting, colorful furniture and a piano adding to the setting. Our round table made sharing dishes easy and gave the meal a cozy, sociable feel. It is somewhere I could imagine bringing a laptop to finish some work or meeting friends for a leisurely catch-up.

Books on Saudi history, with a particular focus on Jeddah, add local interest to the space, while artwork depicting women in the desert gives it a sense of place. Music played softly in the background, complementing the atmosphere without overwhelming conversation.

We began with the Assila salad: Its freekeh base brought a distinctive smoky flavor to a combination of lettuce, green apple, orange, berries and feta cheese. The tanginess of the fruit balanced the grains and cheese, creating a dish that felt hearty yet refreshing. The tabbouleh served alongside it was another enjoyable start.

Portions were generous throughout, allowing us to share plates and explore several selections from the menu.

The white sauce pasta arrived piping hot. Rich and garlicky, the sauce reminded me of the way I like to prepare pasta at home. Parmigiano Reggiano came on the side, allowing us to add as much extra cheese as we wanted.

The ricotta and spinach ravioli impressed from the first bite. Bell peppers and a lively kick of spice gave the dish plenty of character, making it another memorable part of the meal.

My favorite, however, was the grilled salmon. Served on a bed of mashed potato, it came with baby carrots, baby corn, asparagus and green courgette. The salmon tasted wonderfully fresh, and the vegetables made for a colorful, satisfying plate.

The Wagyu burger was another highlight. Made with beef with a stated marbling score of 7–8, the patty had a richness and juiciness that I appreciated immediately. The fat contributed to its depth of flavor, making each bite particularly satisfying.

Served in a toasted potato bun, the beef was accompanied by chipotle mayonnaise, jalapenos and pickled cucumber. In a city with plenty of burger options, this was one I felt was worth seeking out. With fries on the side, it was substantial enough for two to share.

Although the setting was casual, the service brought a more refined feel to the meal. Staff replaced our plates between dishes, a thoughtful gesture when sharing several different flavors. Randy was particularly helpful, checking in throughout to make sure everything went smoothly.

Even the ketchup and mayonnaise arrived in individual little jars, adding a small touch of hotel hospitality to the experience.

Coffee and dessert gave us good reason to linger. The Ethiopian V60 was well prepared and thoroughly enjoyable, while the cappuccino arrived in a classic cup, finished with latte art and accompanied by a piece of chocolate.

The chocolate mousse was a particular pleasure. It delivered the satisfying chocolate flavor I look for in the dessert and was one of the strongest reasons to return. The mango cheesecake offered a refreshing alternative, with a pronounced mango flavor that made it equally enjoyable.