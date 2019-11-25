LuLu launches ‘Super Fest 2019’ anniversary offers

The Helicopter Company flies high at Dubai Airshow

The Helicopter Company (THC), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, participated as a platinum sponsor of the Dubai Airshow 2019. The event ran from Nov. 17 to 21st at the Al-Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central). It gathered a number of officials and experts from regional and international companies in the fields of aviation, tourism and travel.

Chief Executive of THC Yahya Al-Ghoraibi said: “We are very pleased with our first distinctive participation in the exhibition as the first local commercial helicopter operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are confident that the establishment of this company is a massive step forward in support of our capacities and efforts to ensure the success of the Kingdom’s initiatives in line with Saudi Vision 2030, through operating commercial helicopter transportation services all over Saudi Arabia, including private air transport services for VIPs, touristic sightseeing tours to explore the Kingdom’s attractions, pilgrimage trips to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, and air ambulance services.”

Al-Ghoraibi said the airshow provides an opportunity for the company to strengthen its relations with international companies and decision-makers.

THC’s presence stood out at the exhibition as a major Saudi company within the commercial helicopter aviation sector. The company’s CEO and a number of its executives hosted aviation sector investors and businessmen interested in developing the industry in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed potential future partnership opportunities, especially with regards to acquiring world-class helicopter models.

Last month, THC announced it had started to employ the AgustaWestland AW-139 in its operations. One of the most reliable and efficient helicopters on a global scale, the AW-139 is a multi-purpose rotorcraft that can accommodate up to 15 passengers.

The exhibition served as a platform for THC to achieve better brand exposure, showcase its latest services, and announce its growth strategy, particularly its plans to expand the geographic scope of its services, which currently includes Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah and Tabuk, to cover all regions of the Kingdom.

PIF established The Helicopter Company as part of its strategy to activate new sectors in the Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030. As the Kingdom’s first local commercial helicopter operator, THC offers private air transport services within the main cities in addition to tours to many different attractions all over the Kingdom.