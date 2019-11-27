You are here

Saudi envoy vows to take relations with Sri Lanka to ‘new heights’

Saudi ambassador in Colombo, Abdul Nasser Al-Harthy, during a courtesy call to the newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo. (Photo/Supplied)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Al-Harthy says that the Kingdom and Sri Lanka would work to develop commercial relations through new investment opportunities
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Sri Lanka on Tuesday vowed to take relations with Colombo to “new heights” after meeting with the South Asian country’s new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Speaking to Arab News a day after congratulating Rajapaksa on his recent election to power with a thumping 1.3-million-vote majority, the Kingdom’s ambassador Abdul Nasser Al-Harthy said there would be concentrated efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a Twitter post following the meeting, Rajapaksa said he had been “pleased” to meet with Al-Harthy during his courtesy visit on Monday.

The envoy said that during their brief but “successful” talks, he and Rajapaksa “touched upon several areas of mutual interests between the two countries. We hope to take bilateral relations to new heights.”

Al-Harthy added that the Kingdom and Sri Lanka would work to develop commercial relations through new investment opportunities. He noted that both countries had economic projects on the go that could be attractive to investors.

The envoy pointed out that the two nations had enjoyed friendly bilateral relations for decades, with Sri Lankan missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, and he thanked the president for pledging to look after all citizens equally without discrimination.

BACKGROUND

Cooperation between the government of Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia was initiated in 1981 through a $30 million SFD loan for a second water sector and sewerage project. By the end of 2018, the fund had loaned a total amount of $386 million to Sri Lanka, mainly toward road, health, irrigation and community development, and higher education schemes.

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) had recently provided a concessional loan of SR187.5 million ($50 million) to establish a medical faculty at Sabaragamuwa University, said Al-Harthy, with the balance of $20.46 million being met by the Sri Lankan government.

Cooperation between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia was initiated in 1981 through a $30 million SFD loan for a second water sector and sewerage project. 

By the end of 2018, the fund had loaned a total amount of $386 million to Sri Lanka, mainly toward road, health, irrigation and community development, and higher education schemes.

In addition, around 150,000 Sri Lankans work in Saudi Arabia, generating large sums of foreign exchange for their nation’s coffers.

Sri Lanka set up its embassy in Jeddah in 1981 with Dickman De Alwis serving as its first charge d’affaires. 

In 1993, the Saudi government reciprocated with a mission in Colombo, appointing Abdullah Al-Zahrani as its charge d’affaires. The Sri Lankan Embassy relocated to Riyadh in 1985.

Riyadh Season hosts Insomnia Gaming Festival

SPA

  • The four-day festival is expected to attract thousands of players
SPA

RIYADH: The Insomnia Gaming Festival, the UK’s premier gaming industry event, is coming to Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh season.

Running from Nov. 27 until Nov. 30, the four-day festival is expected to attract thousands of players from all over the Middle East to the heart of the Saudi capital at Riyadh Front.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market for electronic gaming (e-gaming) has recorded the world’s highest growth rate at 25 percent per year. Saudi Arabia is considered the fastest-growing country on the gaming scene with one in two people playing e-games, in addition to having the highest global use of smartphones. “The Middle East markets are in high demand for this type of content,” said Martyn Gibbs, CEO of GAME Digital plc.

“We are also delighted to offer a unique event in the Kingdom, especially designed for and by players,” he said, adding that “today’s electronic games are considered as a global form of entertainment, and it is good to be able to find and meet others who share our passion for online games at the Insomnia Festival.”

The Kingdom attracts international companies as gaming here is the No.1 reason for internet usage after social media. While the Saudi Insomnia Festival is interactive, it offers the best materials in the gaming world, including e-games contests and championships and cosplay competitions.

Those who wish to participate can visit the festival to compete in top e-gaming contests, including Fortnite, PUBG, Overwatch and FIFA 20, among others.

Tickets are available on the event’s official website, starting at SR85.

