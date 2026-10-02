RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has warned of blowing dust, strong winds and reduced visibility in parts of Riyadh region, while forecasting continued thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the Kingdom.

The advisories were carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Friday.

The NCM said dust-laden winds were expected to affect several governorates in Riyadh region from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., urging the public to follow weather updates and safety instructions.

The warning came as thunderstorms continued across much of Saudi Arabia, with moderate to heavy rainfall forecast in Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and Makkah regions.

Light to moderate rainfall was also expected in parts of Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, Hail and the Northern Borders regions, according to an NCM weather update.

The center forecast that thunderstorms could bring flash floods, hail and gusty winds in parts of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah and Madinah regions.

Light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds were also expected in parts of Al-Jouf, Hail, Northern Borders, northern Qassim and parts of the Eastern Province.

Rainfall has already affected several northern areas. Light rain fell Thursday evening in Sakaka, its suburbs and some administrative centers in Al-Jouf region, while moderate rain was recorded Wednesday night in Al-Qurayyat governorate.

In Turaif governorate in the Northern Borders region, recent rainfall revitalized valleys and ravines, with flowing water restoring vegetation and enhancing natural landscapes, according to SPA.

The latest weather warnings come against the backdrop of a wetter-than-average autumn forecast by the NCM, which expects October to be the peak of the Kingdom’s rainy season.

The center’s September-November climate outlook projected above-average rainfall across much of Saudi Arabia during autumn, with October expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall that could reach torrential levels in some areas.

Above-average rainfall was forecast during October across regions including Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, Hail, Qassim and the Northern Borders, as well as parts of Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Najran.

The wetter pattern is expected to continue into November in several regions, including Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Al-Jouf, Hail, Qassim, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

The NCM said the likelihood of above-average rainfall in the forecast areas ranges between 40 percent and 70 percent, with amounts potentially reaching heavy to very heavy levels.

The center has advised residents and visitors to monitor short-term forecasts and official warnings, noting that localized or unusual weather events may not always be fully captured by long-range climate models.